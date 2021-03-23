Jayden Miller knew he just needed to get on base and anything could happen.
But the McMinn County sophomore wasn't quite expecting what would follow after leading off the bottom of the seventh inning with his double down inside of the left foul line.
An attempted pickoff throw from Ooltewah relief pitcher Patrick Clarkson hit the dirt near second base and bounced into the outfield, sending Miller in a sprint to third base. The Owls' throw to third also sailed off target, and Miller headed for home plate, diving head-first to beat the throw to the catcher and send the Cherokees to the 4-3 District 5-AAA victory Monday at McMinn County High School.
“That was crazy,” Miller said. “I didn’t think it would end up like that. I thought we could come back and win, but I didn’t think it would be like that. I just had to get up and go and run as hard as I can, and just be safe. And that was great at third base, a great opportunity to run.”
According to head coach Matt Ray, the plan was for Sam Goodin, who was at bat during the winning run, to bunt Miller over to third and set up a potential walk-off RBI situation.
But obviously, things proceeded even better than planned for the Tribe (3-3, 2-1 District 5-AAA).
“In a situation like that, that’s your ideal setup right there,” Ray said. “A guy that can run with a lead-off double, then obviously you do what the game calls for, bunt him over and then somebody drives him in, but it worked out even better for us. It was a lucky break for us, and we’ll take it.”
McMinn was trying to protect a 3-1 lead in the last two innings, and relief pitcher Ollie Akens had struck out four batters in a row. Garrett Smith hit a one-out single for Ooltewah. Akens struck out the next batter, but then hit Nick Sullivan with a pitch, cycling the Owls back to lead-off hitter Noah Huling.
And Huling delivered with a tying two-RBI double down the left foul line, but then got greedy trying to extend to a triple. Goodin and Gavin Peterson were able to run down Huling between second and third base for the third out and send the game to the bottom of the seventh tied 3-3.
“I’ve been pleased with how we’ve responded,” Ray said. “We get down early in a game, we battle back. Offensively we haven’t been up to our potential yet, but the good thing to see is finding a way to win in these situations. We’re an aggressive team on the bases, and I think we’re making things happen and putting pressure on the defense. And then hopefully it’s going to be nice when our hitters come around and they start swinging it like they’re capable.”
Akens ended up picking up the win on the mound. Andrew Ronne's five-inning start began in shaky fashion with a hit batter, a walk and a wild pitch that scored the first run of the game for Ooltewah in the top of the first.
But Ronne settled down nicely after, striking out eight batters with only one hit and no more walks. The ETSU signee's performance allowed McMinn all the time it needed to find its offense, which it finally did in the fourth inning.
“We expect that from those guys,” Ray said. “They can come in and shut it down. And Andrew is going to give you that solid outing every time he pitches. Then we got Ollie, who is perfect in that situation. Ollie comes in and fills up the strike zone, throws any pitch for a strike any given time, and what happen in that last inning was one of those things. He’s a competitor, he’ll bounce back, he moves on, and we’ll throw him again tomorrow.”
Will Grimmett led off the bottom of the fourth with a single, Will Harris got his base hit with one out, and freshman Mason Roderick sent home the tying run with his two-out single inside the right foul line. Harris then stole home for the go-ahead run when the Ooltewah catcher threw to first base to hold the runner there, diving for the plate under the throw back from the first baseman.
Peterson, Miller and Grimmett all drew walks in the fifth inning to load the bases with one out, and a wild pitch sent Peterson across for an insurance run to make the score 3-1 – which would prove critical in another two innings.
The Cherokees play the second leg of the district series 7 p.m. today at Ooltewah.
