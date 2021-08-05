Meigs County's golf team swept Rockwood at Mouse Creek Golf Course on Wednesday.
The Meigs boys won 126-142. The top three boy's scorer's for Meigs were Alex Schaumburg with a 40, Connor Mason with a 41 and Tanner McKenzie with a 45. Braden McLemore shot a 49.
Other scores for the Meigs boys included Easton Meadows with a 46, Ethan Meadows with a 50, Matthew McKheen with a 49 and Chandler Erwin with a 53.
On the girl's side, Meigs won 42-63 with Macey Bunch posting a 42. Rockwood had only one girl's player.
Other scores for Meigs included a 49 by Carlee McLemore, 50 by Michelle Bradford and a 53 by both Zoe Womac and Tynsley Peadon.
Meigs will travel to Loudon on Thursday.
