The annual Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation Conservation competition is now being held featuring 10 prize packages.
Ticket prices are $20 for one ticket, $50 for three tickets and 10 tickets for $100.
Tickets may be purchased at https://raffle.twrf.net
Tickets are on sale until 11:59 p.m. (Central time) on Aug. 14.
The featured prize package is a $50,000 Ford truck. The winner is entitled to one voucher in the amount of $50,000 that can only be applied towards the purchase price of a new Ford vehicle purchased from any Mid-South Ford authorized dealership.
The winner may choose to purchase an in-stock new vehicle or may order a new vehicle. The voucher must be redeemed on or before Dec. 31.
There is also a Tennessee Elk Hunting Package. The winner will receive the 2022 Tennessee Conservation Elk Tag for the fall rifle elk hunt in the premier elk hunting zone (EHZ1) in the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area.
EHZ1, Chestnut Ridge and Fork Mountain, spans 6,827 acres with multiple wildlife openings and it has the highest hunter success rate of any zone. The seen-day quota hunt takes place Oct. 8-14. If the winner of this tag has not been successful in EHZ1 after seven days, then all the zones will be available for an additional seven days.
The package also includes a Weatherby Mark V rifle, scope, a hearing protection device and boots.
If fishing is more a person’s style, the fishing package includes a new boat - a Tracker Pro Team 175. It includes a fish finder.
The Heritage Package includes four lifetime sportsman licenses and a Tennessee Henry rifle. The newly manufactured Henry® Original Lever-Action Rifle is a high-grade replica of the original rifle designed by Benjamin Tyler Henry in 1860 and adopted in small quantities by the Union Army in the Civil War. According to the TWRF raffle website, the original Henry rifle was highly cherished at the time for its greater firepower and eventually evolved into the famous lever-action guns that won the West. The package also has a leather journal.
In addition to an elk-hunting package there is also one for deer hunting. The winner of this package is entitled to participate in a pair of three-day President’s Island Bow Hunts, possibly Tennessee’s most coveted whitetail deer quota hunt. President’s Island is a 7,500-acre peninsula along the Mississippi River in Memphis. The winner will join 30 other bowhunters for a three-day archery hunt timed to coincide with the rut.
Hunters are allowed a single scouting day on Oct. 13 and the hunt will take place Oct. 14-16, and Dec. 1 scout date for the hunt Dec. 2-4.
Included in the package is a Bone Collector 370 Crossbow, three Nap DK4 100 Grains broadhead, a pair of hunting boots and other hunting gear.
Those that prefer long-range hunting, there is a precision long-range shooting system package.
The rifle included is a Best of the West Mountain Hunter System 6.5 Creedmoor along with a Huskemaw Blue Diamond Series 5-20X50 Riflescope.
The package includes ear protection and a sniper camera system.
The next package is a $5,000 Academy Sports + Outdoors gift card.
If elk or deer hunting is not a person’s thing, there is also a waterfowl hunting package, which includes a two-day duck hunt for four people with Final Flight Outfitters.
In the package is a RETA 12-gauge shotgun, a hunting dog kennel (crate), hunting clothing and waders and hearing protection.
There is also an ATV package that includes a TRACKER 450 and a turkey hunting package that includes a TriStar Viper G2 Turkey .410, a semi-automatic shotgun along with hearing protection, a game hauler and chest vest combination vest, boots, game callers and hunting clothing.
