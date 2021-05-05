The new McMinn County boys’ basketball coach, Randy Casey, had a message for the players in attendance at his introduction on Sunday afternoon in the high school’s auditorium: What they’re about to go through is not going to be easy, but it will be rewarding.
“What we’re going to do is hard,” said Casey in front of several players, parents and program supporters. “If it was easy, instead of 20 players, we would have 500. If it was easy, everybody would do it, but it’s not. But it’s worth it. Some of these days, you guys won’t like me, I promise you that you won’t. But every day you’re going to know that I love you and you’re going to love me, and that’s what we’ll build on.”
Being the toughest team on the floor is something Casey is stressing as a mission statement for the Cherokees when they take the floor under his guidance for the first time in November. And that process is going to start in the weight room.
“We’re going to get strong, that’s going to be part of our culture, and we’re going to do it preseason, in-season and postseason,” Casey said. “We’re going to be doing some kind of lifting, some kind of conditioning, every part of our year. And that’s going to be part of what we do. And that’s part of being tough. If you’re going to be physically tougher than everybody else, the mental part is easy.”
The basketball team will begin workouts on May 24 and attend three camps in June, which will add up to around 20 games of summer basketball. The Tribe will spend June 1 and 2 in Cleveland, June 7-9 at Tennessee Wesleyan and June 15-17 at Tusculum near Greeneville. With all of those camps taking place in the middle of the week, it will not conflict with any AAU basketball any players are involved in.
And the main emphasis over the summer workouts and camps will be strength and skill development.
“It doesn’t matter what kind of offense we play, what kind of defense we play, it doesn’t matter. if you’re not strong and skilled, it doesn’t matter,” Casey said. “So those are things we’re going to emphasize, especially in the summer and preseason.”
Only a few players were around Sunday, with many other returning Cherokees having played in AAU that weekend – and Casey was just fine with that.
“I know there’s a lot of people that have kids playing today who couldn’t come, which is great,” Casey said. “They’re, ‘Oh, we can’t do this,’ and I’m like, ‘You guys go play.’ Let them go play, that’s what I want.”
Casey said the day before, on Saturday, he was driving around what felt like “six hours” watching several returning players for McMinn play in AAU games. So Casey ended up meeting one way or another with most of his players Saturday.
“I was very encouraged by what I saw,” Casey said. “The returning players, young guys, everything had a great day yesterday, and I’m looking forward to getting after it.”
And Casey also greatly encouraged his players to be involved in multiple sports, noting that some of the best basketball teams he has ever coached, and the best schools he’s been associated with, have had their athletes involved in multiple sports.
“The best teams that I have had have shared athletes with everybody,” Casey said. “We’ll work it out. And the coaches and I have already been talking about it. Whatever it is, baseball, football, we’ll work it out. If these guys want to play football, I’ll be right there Friday night cheering for them. If they want to play baseball in the springtime, I’m going to be right there. We absolutely want them to play as many sports as they want to play.”
Casey also spoke about the connections he has with college basketball coaches. From his time as the head coach at Believe Prep Academy, which used to be in Athens, many NCAA Division I coaches visited, including from Louisville, Tennessee, West Virginia and Kentucky. In fact, Mike Young, the Virginia Tech head coach, was a college teammate of Casey.
“College coaches will call me all the time,” Casey said. “‘Coach, we need this, this and this, what do you’ve got.’ And we’re going to get to the point where I say, ‘Hey, this is what I’ve got. Come on.’ And kids sometimes ask, ‘Coach, do you know so and so,’ and yeah, I do. And so relationships we have with all these guys, I’ve been blessed to do this for a long time and make a lot of relationships, and a lot of college coaches I consider great, great friends.”
And related to that comes Casey’s policy of always telling the truth – both to his players and to college coaches who inquire about his players.
“And I will always tell college coaches when they call me saying, ‘What about so and so?’” Casey said. “’Yes, he’s good enough,’ or ‘No, he’s not.’ Or ‘No, he’s a knucklehead in the classroom.’ And we’ve worked so hard to build that reputation that when we make phone calls, we can say, ‘Hey, I’ve got this kid, you can come down here.’ Two days later, they’re in the gym, and Allen (Carter) can attest to that.”
Casey also spoke about some of what Cherokees fans can expect to see from the team on the court, which includes aggressive pressure defense.
“I know returning we’ve got a lot of great guards coming back, so that’s going to be one of our strengths,” Casey said. “I think we’ll be able to push up in the fullcourt and press man-to-man. I’m not a big zone press guy, I’m a man-to-man press guy. We’ll play some zone in the halfcourt, but we’re never just going to sit back and play a good old vanilla 2-3 zone. We’re going to trap out of it, we’re going to get after people. We’re going to force people to be uncomfortable and make them do things they don’t want to do and not let them get in a rhythm.”
And Casey also plans for McMinn to run the floor – a lot.
“My idea of a perfect game is one where you don’t have to run one offensive play, not one,” Casey said. “We get all of our stuff off defense and rebounding and we run. We score in the first three, four or five seconds we have the ball. If we can do that, it’s hard to defend and people don’t like to play against that. So guys, lace them up, because we’re going to be be in great shape.”
Casey also told the audience Sunday to expect to see him at many McMinn sporting events, and not just because some of the same athletes he will coach directly will be part of those other sports, as well.
“You guys are going to see me around not just basketball,” Casey said. “I’m a huge football fan, I’m a huge baseball fan, I’m a huge girls’ basketball fan. I’m going to be everywhere. I’m going to be a McMinn County fan. We’re going to do this together. And I’m a ‘we’ guy. You’re never going to hear me say, ‘Wow, I really did something great.’ Uh-uh, these guys did great stuff. If we make a mistake, that’s my fault.”
And, yes, Casey also made sure to grasp the significance of McMinn’s long-time rivalry with Bradley Central.
“That’s like Michigan and Ohio State in football, isn’t it?” Casey said. “You win a national championship but get beat by Ohio State, you’re out, right? I understand completely.”
