DECATUR — Last week’s non-district win over South Pittsburg was a big one, but there is a more important target this week.
The Tigers (7-0, 2-0) will welcome Region 2-2A opponent Oneida (4-3, 2-1) on Friday with Meigs having a chance to clinch the region title on senior night. Despite coming off a win over a high-profile opponent in what was a physical contest, Meigs Coach Jason Fitzgerald believes his team will be focused on the Indians.
“We just have to heal up a bit this week,” Fitzgerald said. “Our kids are going to be sore, we just got to get them ready to go. It’s going to be senior night with a chance to win the region so I’ve got no doubt the guys will be ready.”
Fitzgerald and the Meigs coaching staff won’t have to do a lot of film study to figure out Oneida’s typical game plan. Fitzgerald knows Oneida Coach Tony Lambert well and the Tigers have played Oneida every year as region opponents.
“Oneida is going to be what they always are,” Fitzgerald said. “They are going to be a strong, solid football team that is coached very well by Coach Lambert. Sometimes they may not have the athletes to out-athlete you, but they are always going to be in the right place doing the right things and playing hard. It’s always a fight when you play Oneida.”
Meigs has used a punishing ground attack with running back Will Meadows and quarterback Logan Carroll leading the way, but the Tigers also have a deep stable of running backs to lean on as well.
Oneida is similar in that the Indians like to run the ball, but they rely more on one player in running back Colby Morgan. Morgan reportedly has scholarship offers from Army, Navy and Tennessee Tech. He has run for almost 800 yards this season and scored 11 touchdowns. He ran for over 1,300 yards last year, including 95 yards on 10 carries versus the Tigers in the playoffs.
“We’ve got to be able to control their running back,” Fitzgerald said. “He’s one heck of a player, Colby Morgan. He’s also their all-state punter. They’ve got some weapons there. We’ve got to hem him up because if he gets in the secondary he’s kind of like that No. 4 (for South Pittsburg), he can go the distance. We’ve got to make sure we get him stopped early.”
Oneida had entered the season favored to be second in Region 2-2A by most, but a 21-14 loss to Rockwood has put that prediction in doubt. Fans that compare scores will not that Rockwood defeated Oneida and Meigs drilled Rockwood 67-21 and therefore this will be an easy game for Meigs. That, Fitzgerald said, would be a dangerous assumption to make.
“It’s not going to be an easy game,” Fitzgerald said. “After we went to South Pittsburg last year Oneida gave us a tussle up there. A Tony Lambert coached football team, you are going to have to go play. They are not going to line up wrong. They are fundamentally sound. It’s got to be a game where we play well. Like I always say, you’ve got to win the line of scrimmage and the team that wins the line of scrimmage is going to win the football game. We have to be able to do that again this week.”
If they do win, that will be one of the team’s goals that gets a checkmark as the Tigers will clinch the Region 2A title. It would be Meigs’ fourth consecutive Region title.
“That’s an accomplishment these seniors want,” Fitzgerald said. “They want to be the region champs all four years of their high school careers.”
