MURFREESBORO — Elena Kurowski and Kylee Hockman were happy to see how far they could get at state but also left wishing they could’ve gone even further.
The two McMinn County juniors cruised in the quarterfinals of the TSSAA Class AA individual state tennis tournament, staying in control to an 8-1 win over Coffee County’s Lauren Perry and Rylea McNamara on Thursday morning at Adams Tennis Complex.
Advancing to the semifinals later Thursday, Hockman and Kurowski ran into Franklin’s sister pair of Lisa and Sofia Messier, and the Lady Cherokees’ duo fell 8-2, ending their run one round short of the state championship match.
“Being top four in the state is a good accomplishment, but we just wanted to reach the finals,” said Hockman in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian.
“I’m glad we got to the semifinals,” Kurowski added. “I’m glad we got as far as we did. And it sets a goal to get better than we did this year.”
Against the Coffee County pair, Kurowski and Hockman won seven straight games after a 1-1 tie.
Franklin’s Messier sisters, on the other hand, were a few levels higher, hitting hard serves and shots that Kurowski and Hockman struggled to keep in balance against. The McMinn pair managed to hold serve to close its deficit to within 3-2 before the Messiers finished the match with five straight game wins.
“There was no difference between their first and second serve,” Hockman said.
And being sisters, Franklin’s pair had a natural advantage in experience as a doubles pair against Hockman and Kurowski, who competed as a doubles duo in postseason play for the first time this year.
“They probably played together for who knows how long,” Kurowski said. “They were strong hitters and they had really good serves. They were really good at the net and they didn’t make many mistakes. And they won off our mistakes.”
Rain on Thursday forced all matches into the indoor courts. And since there are only eight indoor courts at the Adams complex, all matches were shortened to one single eight-game pro set, as opposed to the usual best two-of-three six-game sets.
And that left much less room for error than usual for the losing side to figure things out and make a comeback – as what happened with Kurowski and Hockman in the semifinals.
“They were still a little disappointed, because they weren’t exceptional,” said McMinn head coach Lynn Monroe. “They were good. They were very good. But we just made too many errors and got down. And again, when you’ve got an eight-game pro set, you can’t do that. That’s the thing. If you have another set to catch up, that’s one thing, but that’s the only thing, you get down and something happens and you don’t have a lot of time to catch up.
“It was one of those breaks where they weren’t hitting it great there and made a few errors, and it happens. But they got here and won a round, so I’m very proud of them.”
Since Hockman and Kurowski are juniors, they have another year left of high school tennis, and they intend to make another run to state in doubles and exceed their result from Thursday.
“It’s a whole other year of improvement and work and playing together,” Hockman said. “So if we made it this far this year, I guess we’re hopeful about how far we can make it next year.”
Kurowski’s and Hockman’s final four finish capped a historic year for McMinn girls’ tennis, which advanced as a team to the state tournament for the first time ever. And with no seniors on the team, and every player assumed to be returning, the Lady Cherokees are aiming for more success next season.
“The team making it that far, and then the individual,” Monroe said. “We had a pretty good year. And again, we have no seniors, so that’s exciting. Sometimes it’s hard to do it your senior year because of all the stuff, but hopefully we’ll all be back next year, and I think they’re all motivated.
“I think the team getting to come over and see what it’s like at state motivates them to want to do better. And hopefully they’ll work hard and get better.”
