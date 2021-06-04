The cars are all locked up and ready to go.
The City of Athens Parks and Recreation held its final assembly and lock up for this year’s Soap Box Derby cars on Thursday at City Park School. The 26th Annual Athens Soap Box Derby will be held on Saturday in Downtown Athens starting around 8:30 a.m., earlier if possible, through the early afternoon.
COVID-19 canceled last year’s race and Parks and Recreation Director Austin Fesmire said it’s nice to be racing again.
“We lost a lot that were near and dear to our hearts last year,” Fesmire said. “We lost the soap box derby, Little League and the Daddy-Daughter Dance. We are happy to be back.”
There are 25 cars racing this year: 11 stock cars, 10 super stock cars and three Super Kids. Racers ages 7-19 race in one of the three divisions.
The National Super Kids Classic Division is designed for special needs youth ages 7 to 18 and is a double seater car, driven by former Soap Box Derby drivers.
The Stock division is the beginning class, designed for racers 7-13 years old and is a lean forward car. The driver and car together, in the Stock Division, race at 200 pounds.
The Super Stock Division is for racers ages 9-18 years old and can accommodate a larger racer up to approximately six feet tall and 160 pounds. The driver and car together, in the Super Stock Division, race at 240 pounds.
While racing is back, there will be a few changes.
The biggest difference this year will be that the derby will be held downtown instead of its customary spot on Keith Lane between Athens City Middle School and City Park School due to construction. That means it will be held in the same part of town as MooFest.
“I think people attending MooFest will find it interesting,” Fesmire said. “You read about it in the newspaper and see the pictures, but now more people will actually see the race. That is a good reward for the kids as it takes a lot of time for them to do this.”
The cars will now race down Washington Avenue. Beginning at 4 a.m., Washington Avenue from Hill Street to Long Street will be closed to automobile traffic and turned into a Soap Box Derby track.
This year’s track will be shorter. Normally 950 feet, the same as the original track in Akron, the track will now be about 175 feet shorter. The Akron track is now 989 feet.
“It will be a little different,” Fesmire said. “We will be bringing the drivers back up the track instead of going around. There will be less runout space. There are a few things to drive around, like manhole covers, but those are up on Keith Lane too. Also, there is a small rise where the streets come together so the drivers will have to be aware of that. It should be interesting.”
It’s not quite starting over like in 1995 when the first soap box derby was held, but there will be some differences that will make driving and operating the race like a new experience.
“It almost reminds me of ’95,” Fesmire said, then added jokingly, “We wanted to do the race, but we didn’t know what we were doing. This time, after 25 years of experience, I’m a little more comfortable.”
Melissa Boggess won the first derby title — there was only one division then. She is the daughter of Jody Boggess, who along with Fesmire, has been part of every derby held in Athens.
For those unfamiliar with soap box racing, a derby car will attain speeds of approximately 21 miles per hour despite being entirely gravity powered, though this year’s cars may be slightly slower due to the shorter track. The car is released at the top of the hill and gravity powers the car down to the finish line.
The races are electronically timed and are double elimination, lane swap, wheel swap, time differential races.
This means that each “race” consists of two runs down the hill with a common opponent. In the first phase of the heat, the cars race on their own wheels in a starting lane. When the cars cross the finish line, the timer records the difference of the two racers.
The racers are taken back to the top where they will switch wheels and lanes and make a second run. The lowest total time down the hill, in two runs under the same conditions, is declared the winner of the race. There are less super stock drivers this year because nobody got to move up to the higher division last year.
The winner in each division of this year’s race will qualify for the World Championships in Akron in July.
