KINGSTON — Meigs County likely concluded its 7-on-7 competitions on Tuesday at Midway High School as the Tigers faced off with the Green Wave, Rockwood and Kingston.
There were some good things to see for Meigs fans, such as touchdown passes by Logan Carroll and freshman Devon Paxton as well as some interceptions by the Tigers.
There were also some not-so-good plays, including a few dropped passes and some interceptions by the opponents.
But overall, Meigs Coach Jason Fitzgerald was happy with his team.
“It was good to get out and compete against another team,” Fitzgerald said. “The main thing is just to compete and I thought we did that.”
This will likely be the last time the Tigers hit the field until full pads are used on July 26. There is a possibility the Tigers could engage in another 7-on-7 next week, but there isn’t anything scheduled.
Meigs started off the 7-on-7 against Midway. Among the highlights was a touchdown pass from Carroll to Cameron Huckabey — a combination Tiger fans may hear quite a bit this year. Jackson Shaver also caught a touchdown pass.
The Tigers then moved on to face Rockwood, which used to be in the same region before the most recent reclassification.
Huckabey started off the second contest with an interception off a deflected pass. Later, Carroll intercepted a pass in the flat.
Carroll then threw a scoring pass to Shaver.
Meigs then took on Kingston and the Yellow Jackets scored early, but the Tigers countered with a pair of touchdown passes to Shaver.
Meigs finished up the day with another session against Rockwood.
Meigs’ Drew Goforth made an interception and then Paxton threw a pair of touchdowns passes to John Ziegler.
A couple of other highlights on the day were some defensive plays by Hunter Brightman and Logan Purgason. Tight end Da’Quan Tatum also made a few catches.
Meigs will have its first scrimmage on July 30 at Hixson and then will travel to Greenback on Aug. 6.
The Tigers will face Lenoir City for the jamboree on Aug. 13 at Loudon.
