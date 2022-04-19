Meigs County tennis swept all three of its recent games.
The Lady Tigers both took down Rockwood, with the girls winning 9-0 while the boys edged the previously undefeated Rockwood boys 5-4. Earning wins for the Lady Tigers in the Rockwood match were Macey Bunch, Madison Fischer, Emily Henry, Avary Summer and Ashley Rayl. In girls doubles, Henry and Fischer won while Kaydence Schaumburg and Connleigh Erwin won their doubles. The boys’ side came down to the wire with Chris Plaster winning the decisive match. Winning their doubles matches were Alex Schaumburg and Ethan Hill (8-6) and Skinner and Dylan Carroll (6-0). Winning their singles matches were Blaine Skinner (6-3) and Braden McLemore (6-4). It came down to the final match with Plaster taking center stage and winning 7-5.
“Chris Plaster has only played tennis for two months and he was playing their No. 3 guy,” Coach Danny Wilson said on the team’s Facebook page. “Chris stepped up, had no idea it was a winner takes all match. Chris got down early, I spoke with him for about 10 seconds. He played his guts out and pulled out the match. He came off the court one tired young man.”
The team had easier times with Loudon and Harriman, with the girls defeating Loudon 9-0 and the boys winning 8-1.
Against Harriman, the boys won 9-0 and the girls won 7-2. On the boys’ side, Schaumburg won 8-1, Hill 8-1, Plaster and Carroll 8-2 and Tatum and Skinner 8-2.
On the girls’ side, those winning were Bunch 8-1, Summer 8-2, Irwin 8-3, Schaumburg 8-3. Peaden and Oprea Madalina won singles by forfeit 8-0.
Meigs was scheduled to face McMinn Central at 4 p.m. Monday at Ingleside for a doubleheader. The first match between the two teams was rained out so the teams were set to play twice on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.