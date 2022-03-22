Mason Roderick was waiting on third base when he told coach Matt Ray exactly how McMinn County would finally win in the 15th inning.
The 1-2 pitch from Walker Valley’s Preston Hodges hit the dirt in front of Hunter McDonald, going wild, skipping past the catcher and sending Roderick sprinting toward home plate. The sophomore lifted his helmet off in celebration as he crossed, ending a game that ran more than four hours in the Cherokees’ favor, 6-5 over the Mustangs, on Monday at McMinn County High School.
“I told coach the pitch before: wild pitch, ball game, called it,” said Roderick in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “It was happening, I knew it was happening, and I knew we were winning it that inning. I knew we didn’t draw this game out just to lose it. We battled together, and that’s why we’re going to be good this year.”
The rest of the Tribe (5-2, 3-0 District 5-4A) ran out of the dugout in a celebration that was a mix of joy and fatigue, having gone double the length of a regulation high school baseball game plus one inning.
“I’m exhausted, but it was worth it,” Roderick said. “I would exhaust myself to death for that feeling, it’s insane. It was a good team win. We all did it together. It’s crazy.”
Roderick had reached base in the 15th inning on a leadoff ground ball that the Walker Valley shortstop could not scoop up in time, advanced to second on a Jayden Miller sacrifice bunt and then ran to third on a passed ball with Brady Berry at bat.
“As long as you can just stay solid throughout that game with the length of this, people lose focus, and you just hope it’s not you,” Ray said.
And fortunately for the Cherokees, it wasn’t them – though at one point it almost was.
In the top of the ninth inning, Sam Goodin overthrew a would-be third out to first base, the error keeping the Mustangs alive enough for Ryan Lay to deliver a go-ahead RBI double.
But with McMinn trailing 5-4, Goodin made up for his error in the bottom of the ninth. After a Berry bunt single and Jace Hyde and Ty Barnett walks loaded bases with one out, Goodin sprinted to first after his ground ball to beat out a potential double play, allowing the tying run to count and keep the Cherokees alive.
However, Hyde was tagged out at home plate trying to score the second run on the play after the throw to first failed to get Goodin out, hoping to end the game in the ninth.
Instead the game went on for six more innings. Roderick’s leadoff double to the wall in the 13th inning was the first time since the ninth that McMinn had advanced a runner past first base, but that scoring threat ended in two strikeouts and a fly out. And in the 14th, the Cherokees had runners on first and second with two outs after Barnett and Matthew Pledge hits, but a strikeout again had left the Tribe empty-handed.
And if pitching depth was a question mark for the Cherokees heading into this spring, it isn’t anymore. After Ollie Akens went six innings in his start, Dillen Fields came to the mound in the seventh and ended up throwing for 5 2/3 innings and 101 pitches. Fields was facing bases loaded with one out in the top of the seventh but got a strikeout and induced a pop out to shortstop to keep the score tied at 4-4.
“In those games it gets to a point where everybody is locked in, but you don’t know if it’s going to happen, one way or the other,” Ray said. “But these guys were locked in. We had guys step up. We had two guys who pitched a complete game, basically. And it was just an all-around team win. Some guys struggled at the plate but picked us up on defense, and some guys, whatever, but it was an overall team win, and it’s always good to get a win on these long games.”
Hyde relieved Fields with two outs in the 12th, throwing 41 pitches himself in his 3 1/3 innings on the way to picking up the win. Hyde had a perfect outing, not allowing another Walker Valley runner on base.
“Jace has been a guy that we’ve liked all season, and he hasn’t really had his chance to come in,” Ray said. “Originally he was one of our top guys coming our of our pen on these district nights, and in this short season so far he hasn’t really had that opportunity to come in like we planned for him to. But he’s going to surprise some folks off the mound, and he’s an asset to us coming out.”
Together, McMinn’s pitchers Monday combined for 18 strikeouts, with Akens fanning nine against two walks, six hits and four earned runs. Fields sat down six against six walks and three hits, and Hyde struck out three.
“We’ve got a lot of guys who get on the mound, compete and throw strikes, and each of them do something good and they all give us a chance to win,” Ray said. “And that’s all you can ask for.”
The teams traded two runs each in the first inning, with McMinn scoring its runs on a pair of wild pitches. A Hyde RBI single put the Cherokees ahead for the first time, 3-2, in the bottom of the second. But Walker Valley answered in the third with Nate Curtis delivering a go-ahead two-RBI double.
A squeeze play with Barnett running for home and Pledge bunting for a single drew the Tribe even again at 4-4 in the fifth inning, where the score stayed until the teams again traded a run each in the ninth.
The Cherokees will play the second game of the District 5-4A series 7 p.m. Tuesday at Walker Valley High School, aiming for the sweep.
