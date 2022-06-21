McMinn County and McMinn Central got to face somebody other than themselves on the football field for the first time this summer.
The county rivals even got to battle each other during the first day of the 7-on-7 event Tuesday at McMinn County High School, and did so in competitive fashion.
No official scores were kept in any of the games, but the clash between the Cherokees and the Chargers ended with McMinn quarterback Jayden Miller finding Luke Hensley open in the end zone during the goal-to-go part of the game, giving the Tribe the touchdown to win 3-2.
Central had scored first, with Hunter Cook out-jumping Hensley to snag a long Novice Cox pass. The Chargers’ Jacob Ferguson then intercepted Miller two straight times early in the Cherokees’ first offensive series.
“(McMinn coach) Bo (Cagle) does a really good job and they’ve got some good players over there, so that’s one of the things I wanted was our guys to come out here and see that type of talent and athlete that we’re going to see Week 1,” said Central coach Matt Moody. “But we got out and played hard and made some mistakes, but those things are correctable. But the effort was there, I thought, so I’m proud of them for that.”
But Miller hit touchdown passes to Hayden Smith and Cade Hester, giving McMinn a 2-1 lead. Cox tied it up at 2-2 hitting McCain Baker in stride on the Chargers’ second offensive series.
Hensley and Landon Feggins each had an interception for McMinn against Central, while the Chargers’ Harley Turpin snagged a pick against the Cherokees’ second-string offense.
“We expected Hester to come out and have a good day, Smitty (Hayden Smith), and we expected Hensley to have some great catches,” Cagle said. “We expected our quarterback to come out and make some good plays, and he did. Really those seniors who have played for a while all over the place, and Landon Feggins leading the defense out there. I think those guys played well. Our experienced guys, you could tell. Our inexperienced guys were a little better, but you could tell they got better but they weren’t at that level. We’ve got to get them there so we can interchange them in and out.”
Present on the first day of the event were McMinn, Central, Sweetwater, Sequoyah, Tellico Plains, Bradley Central and Walker Valley – all schools from within a 30-mile radius of Athens. In the 7-on-7 format, there are no offensive or defensive lines, which means no pass rush, so it’s the quarterback and six receivers on each side. A big man competition, involving linemen, was also held early in the evening.
“The guys had fun. We got a little competition, throwing the ball around,” Cagle said. “It’s not real football, but it’s as close as we can get in the month of June. It’s good to go against other teams, it’s good to compete, it’s good to see coaches I’ve coached against for a long time, too. I’m sure a bunch of the players know each other as well, so it was fun to have a bunch of area teams come out here tonight.”
McMinn faced Loudon, Sequoyah, Central, Bradley and Sweetwater, and Cagle believes the Cherokees showed some progress from spring football.
“I think where we were at in the spring, especially with the guys that were inexperienced, they’re getting better,” Cagle said. “So I can see that we’re getting better and progressing. We’re going to have some guys who are on the field playing who haven’t played. You’ll have new names out there that we’re not used to seeing, and it’s good to see that, and obviously we’re going to build some depth.”
Moody believed the Chargers took a while to get going Tuesday, but liked their effort once they did. Central played Tellico Plains, Loudon, McMinn, Sweetwater and Walker Valley.
“For the most part, when we came out early in the beginning, I felt like mentally we weren’t ready,” Moody said. “We’re coming close to the dead period and I thought we were ready to get to that. But once we hit that third game, I thought as far as competing, we came out well and competed those last three, so I’m proud of them for that effort.
“We did some good things, and that’s really what you get out of this 7-on-7 football stuff. You’re going to come out here and you’re going to see a lot of stuff that you need to work on, and of course we do. But there’s some bright spots, and there are some guys stepping up in positions they haven’t played before. And that’s what you want to see out here. You want to see guys who are competing every play and getting better, and I think we did both of those things tonight.”
Central will have a practice Wednesday before breaking for the TSSAA dead period. McMinn, meanwhile, will host a second day of 7-on-7 action starting 6 p.m. Thursday. The teams involved in the second day will include Sequoyah, Bradley, Tyner and Copper Basin.
