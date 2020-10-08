The soccer Bulldogs put their depth on display to another winning result.
Tennessee Wesleyan's men scored all of their goals after halftime on the way to a 3-0 win over Truett-McConnell in their home opener Wednesday.
Nocholas Akoto scored unassisted 33 seconds into the second half, and Harry Baggaley sent in a goal off a Casey Beck assist in the 52nd minute.
“The quality is there, and it's great to have a home game and be able to have a few more players on the bench,” said Bulldogs Coach Luke Winter. “And a change in tactics in the second half there helped us to two early goals and really settled everybody. It was a good performance.”
Even holding on to a 2-0 lead for most of the remainder, the Bulldogs (3-0) fielded seven reserves for the match. TWU got its last goal with four seconds left, with Billy Boag finishing off an assist from former Sweetwater standout Hudson Harvey.
"We've got some very good players and some depth,” Winter said. “We've played three games and started three different formations and have had a lot of different players playing. So we've got a lot of quality. We've had some players out for different reasons, and I think that's going to be the case all year.”
TWU outshot Truett 21-5 overall and 11-1 on goal.
Wesleyan's women could not make it a sweep, however, conceding a goal in the seventh minute and falling 1-0 to Truett.
Truett outshot the Lady Bulldogs 17-5 overall and 6-2 on goal. TWU took only two shots in the first half.
Lady Bulldogs goalkeeper Austen Meyers finished with five saves.
“Truett is a good team, they're the top of the conference right now, and it's always a good rivalry,” said Lady Bulldogs Coach Bryan Walker. “They're well-coached and well-organized, and it came down to a few chances. We knew each team would probably have a couple. Unfortunately, they finished theirs and we just couldn't quite capitalize on ours.”
Injuries and absences to key players early in the season have contributed to the Lady Bulldogs' 1-3 start, but Walker hopes a competitive showing against the defending Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) champion can be the start of a turnaround.
“We're not making excuses, but what they're battling through and the things we're asking them to do, I'm just really proud of what they're doing and how they're responding,” Walker said. “It's off to the next one.”
The TWU women play again at home Saturday against Columbia College, with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff.
Both teams then head to Bryan College on Wednesday, Oct. 14, with the women's game kicking off 5 p.m. and the men at 7:15.
