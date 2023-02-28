Reese Frazier had just made both parts of a 1-and-1 with just under a minute left, with nobody on the sides of the lanes, extending a precarious McMinn County lead from three to five points.
The Cherokees’ sophomore was prepared to yield the following technical foul shots to the practically automatic Tucker Monroe, but the senior told Frazier to stay on the line for those, as well. And Frazier paid off Monroe's trust in him, making it a perfect 4-for-4 trip to the stripe that he had earned after drawing a hard foul on the way to the basket. The Franklin County player who fouled Frazier then walked over him, resulting in the technical.
"So I was like, OK. And I hit both of them, and to be honest, I've never shot four bigger free throws in my entire career," Frazier said in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. "So it was great to see all of them fall, and that's what we've been working on. It was good, and we're ready to go for the next game."
Suddenly, the Tribe was ahead 66-59, and Monroe made the next six foul shots in the final minute, making for a 10-0 run all at the line that allowed McMinn to finish off a 72-61 win over Franklin County in the Region 3-4A semifinals Tuesday at McMinn County High School.
For the first time since 2011, the Cherokees (24-8) advanced to the region championship game and the sectional round. That 2011 team made the TSSAA state tournament, and this group is one sectional win away from joining them.
"It's special, because after my sophomore year I would've never thought we would be in this position," said Monroe, one of four seniors for McMinn. "It's special knowing that we've got a good group of guys and we're in this position to go to the state tournament. But we're taking it one game at a time, for sure."
The Cherokees will play the Region 3-4A title game 7 p.m. Thursday back on their home court, where they will face Cleveland for the fourth time this season. The Blue Raiders defeated the Mustangs 49-46 in overtime in Tuesday’s second semifinal game.
Win or lose Thursday, McMinn will play in the Class 4A sectional Monday with a state tournament berth on the line. The Tribe is at home Monday if it wins Thursday but on the road if it loses. Possible sectional opponents are Blackman or LaVergne from the opposite Region 4-4A.
It is an experience Frazier, who scored 17 points to lead four Cherokees in double digits, could only imagine after transferring to McMinn after his freshman year at Baylor.
"If you had told me this last year, while I was at Baylor, I would have told you you're crazy," Frazier said. "But sure enough, coming back, and we're here now. And like I was telling Coach, we're here now, let's go do it. Let's go do it, because I can't guarantee anything the next two years, but while we're here, let's go win it, baby. And it has been a great ride, and I am so proud to be here. It is one of the best feelings I have had my entire career."
Clutch shooting from Monroe in the fourth quarter helped the Tribe get to this point. The senior, who finished with 16 points, drained a 3-pointer in the first minute of the fourth quarter that extended McMinn’s lead to 54-49.
The Cherokees went scoreless for almost four minutes, missing their next six field goal attempts and turning it over twice. But they limited the Rebels to two baskets, a missed front end of a 1-and-1, and two turnovers during that stretch.
"We didn't shoot as well as we normally do against their zone,” said McMinn second-year head coach Randy Casey. “And it was just one of those nights. And I told our guys just now, in every tournament, great teams, when they don't play up to their capability as far as offensively, great teams figure out ways to win. And that's what we did tonight, and we gutted this one out. And we needed this. It was good for us to show us that we can win when we don't shoot it well.”
With McMinn protecting a 54-53 lead at the end of that scoreless stretch, Monroe struck again to finally gave the Tribe a little more room to breathe, sinking a silky-smooth 15-foot fadeaway to start a 6-0 run.
"I didn't hit a whole lot in the first half, so hitting those two finally made me settle down,” Monroe said. “And those were a sigh of relief, hitting those two, for sure.”
Caden Hester (12 points, five rebounds) scored inside off a Frazier assist, and Davion Evans drove for a layup that put the Cherokees up 60-53 with 2:30 left.
"And I felt like our guys really stepped up last five minutes of the game,” Casey said. “I thought we really bowed up and guarded really well and rebounded and got tough.”
Franklin County (14-16) refused to go quietly, with a Kaleb Rigsby fadeaway and a Sam Vincent 3-pointer shaving McMinn’s lead to 62-59 with 1:25 left. The Rebels, with several fouls to give, put extra pressure on the ball, but the Cherokees were able to hold on until Frazier drew the one that put him on the line for, ultimately, the first four of 10 McMinn free throws in the last minute.
"We had the right guys shooting the basketball, and those guys make me look like I know what I'm doing when they get the ball and make shots,” Casey said.
The first three quarters had been a game of runs, with McMinn jumping ahead 11-4, then Franklin County countering with a 16-2 run that put it ahead 20-13, getting several offensive rebounds to fuel that burst. But a Brady Mullins three and Evans layup produced the last five points of the quarter for the Cherokees, cutting their deficit to 20-18. McMinn extended that run to 18-2 to begin the second quarter and led as much as 35-24.
But the Rebels closed the half with the last six points, as the Tribe missed its last five shots heading into halftime ahead just 35-30. Franklin County continued that run with the first seven points of the third quarter, as the Cherokees missed their first three shots out of the break.
But with Hayden Smith (14 points, eight rebounds) scoring six in the third period, including two putbacks, the lead changed hands 10 times. The last lead switch was after Frazier drew a foul on a 3-pointer at the buzzer and made two of the ensuing free throws to put McMinn ahead 51-49 – as it turned out, for good.
