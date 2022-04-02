CLEVELAND — It took 72 minutes for the scoreboard to finally show it, but McMinn County seized control of the soccer match more and more as it proceeded.
The rest was history – nine years in the making.
Spencer Sullins put the Cherokees on the board for the first time Thursday with 26 minutes left, and Ray Reyes and Brady Ervin scored the equalizer and the winner, respectively, within 34 seconds of each other with eight minutes left. And after batting back two late Cleveland scoring opportunities, the Tribe walked out of Benny Monroe Stadium with a 3-2 victory over the Blue Raiders.
Having rallied from a 2-0 halftime deficit, the Cherokees (5-2-1, 1-1 District 5-AAA) notched their first win over Cleveland since 2013, the end to a streak of losses – several of them one-goal heartbreakers – against the program that had dominated boys’ soccer in the district for much of the past decade.
“Like I’ve said the whole year, this team has such great chemistry,” said McMinn head coach Duane Rikard. “And you really do see it on the field. These guys play for one another, and I never feel like we’re out of a game because these guys never drop their heads. They’re going to fight and play hard for the entire 80 minutes. I can’t say enough how proud I am of their effort.”
The Raiders scored in the sixth and 14th minutes, both goals scored with McMinn defenders out of position. Cleveland had built a massive shot advantage early, but about midway through the first half, the Cherokees began battling to maintain possession more and started creating more changes at goals.
“We’re still making some mistakes in the back that led to the two goals,” Rikard said. “But we sorted it out and made some adjustments across our back line and did a great job. Noah, our goalkeeper, did a great job after the initial one of just really settling in and keeping our cool. And I’m just really proud of these guys.”
The Tribe closed the shot margin with the Blue Raiders by halftime to disadvantages of 9-7 overall and 6-5 on goal. And in the second half, McMinn dominated the overall shot totals 11-6 and on-goal margin 7-3 and controlled possession more often than not.
It finally started paying off when Sullins broke away down the left sideline on a long ball from the midfield, angled toward the goal, and finished the run with a left-footed shot to the net.
“When we were able to pick up that first goal, we went and switched formation and added a second attacker up top,” Rikard said. “And you really saw the momentum switch. In soccer, 2-0 leads are so dangerous because you get a little complacent and you get a little comfortable. And we did a great job of coming out, getting that goal and slowly just chipping away.
“You could just feel the energy in our guys build as that game went on, and I’m just so proud of them to fight through it. Because in the past, I don’t think we would’ve had the resiliency to stay in this game being down 2-0 at halftime.”
McMinn’s first really strong chance at an equalizer was with about 10 minutes left with two Cherokees in front of the net ready to head in a corner kick, but the ensuing shot bounced wide left.
But with 8:42 left, Reyes dribbled from the midfield to about 15 yards from the right wing and sent in the equalizer. McMinn promptly took possession back in the attacking third after Cleveland’s kickoff, and with 8:08 on the clock, Ervin saw the opening he needed.
“I just saw a gap, and the ball came right to me, and it was just perfect,” Ervin said of his ultimate game winner. “And it’s just great to beat Cleveland for the first time in nine years and to see us get that rebound from that last game (loss) at Rhea County, that felt great.”
And now with Cleveland needing to pick up the urgency, the Raiders got one chance with two minutes left after the Cherokees were whistled for handling just outside their own 18-yard box. But the ensuing free kick was well wide of the frame.
One more chance for the Blue Raiders to even the score came on a corner kick in the last minute. Graybeal had advanced to the top of the penalty box in an attempt to grab the ball, but Eli Underdown rotated into the goal, and the sophomore booted away the potential equalizing line drive shot to help preserve the Cherokees’ victory.
“I was like, well, I’ve got to get it out, and that was my job,” Underdown said. “So I just did what I had to do. And it was fun. It’s incredible. None of my brothers beat Cleveland, and we won.”
Thursday’s game was the last of an eight-game road stretch to begin McMinn’s soccer season. The Cherokees are home for the first time 6 p.m. Tuesday against Chattanooga private school McCallie in non-district play at the McMinn County Soccer Complex.
Defensive miscues led to the early scores for Rhea, and as much as the Cherokees controlled possession and manufactured chances the rest of the game, they could not make a comeback and fell to the Golden Eagles at Rhea County High School.
“It was an unfortunate result on a night that I felt that we were the better team,” Rikard said.
Ray Reyes, assisted by Zaamel Mercer, scored just before halftime to bring McMinn back within a goal.
“We made two defensive mistakes that lead to two early goals,” Rikard said. “We controlled possession of the ball for the majority of the first half.”
The Cherokees had several opportunities at goals that could have equalized or more in the second half, but they could not put another one in the net.
“We had plenty of chances in the second half, but we did not finish well on those chances,” Rikard said.
Rhea, a newcomer to District 5-AAA, is coming off last year’s championship in its former district, which included Cookeville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.