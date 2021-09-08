McMINNVILLE — The McMinn County girls' golf team shot 205 in the Keith Maxwell Invitational on Tuesday at McMinnville Country Club. Emily Miller shot 101, Karaline McCall 104 and Kendall Coffey 107.
McMinn girls' golf in Keith Maxwell Invitational
- From staff reports
