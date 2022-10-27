CHATTANOOGA – McMinn County and McMinn Central are each sending a pair of runners off to Hendersonville.
Tyler Bowers and Mia Sewell from McMinn and Jake Sheffey and Kaitlyn Rogers from Central finished among the top individuals in their respective region championship meets, which both took place Tuesday at Woodland Park Baptist Church in Chattanooga. Their performances qualified them for the TSSAA Cross Country State Championships next week.
Bowers, a senior, finished the Region 3-AAA boys’ race in fifth place individually with a time of 16:55.34, passing runners one by one on the way there. Bowers’ region finish was McMinn’s highest since Logan McKenzie finished second in 2014.
“Tyler ran the smartest race of his high school career,” said McMinn head coach Jeff Galloway. “He let the others set the pace, and picked off guys one by one to finish fifth.
“He hasn’t really peaked yet for the season, so he should have a great state meet showing.”
Sewell, a freshman, became the McMinn girls’ first state qualifier since Haley Ward in her state championship 2012 season. Sewell finished in 11th place in 21:47.73.
“She (Sewell) is just a freshman with very few 5K races under her belt,” Galloway said. “Our goal was for her to stay with a certain girl from another school, but that girl went out faster than usual, and it took a lot out of her early on. She was tough enough to keep a good spot and finish well enough to qualify. She has a great future with running. She just needs more race experience to catch the other girls.”
After missing state last year by seconds, Sheffey made sure his senior year at Central went out with a bang. Sheffey finished the Region 3-A/AA boys’ race in 11th place in 18:11.59, which was a personal record time for him.
“I am incredibly proud of the effort that Jake gave at the regional championships,” said Central head coach Dylan Lawson. “Last year, he missed qualifying for state by just a few seconds. During the off-season he put in a lot of time training and preparing for this upcoming season, and it paid off.”
For Rogers, it is her second straight trip to state after making it last year as a freshman. Rogers had to battle through injury during her sophomore season, but her 19th-place region finish in 23:10.56 was just enough to nab the fifth and last individual qualifying spot for state.
“From the start of the season Kaitlyn had her eyes set on returning to state again this year,” Lawson said. “During this season, we’ve had to work through a couple injuries, which put to the test whether state would even be a reality. However, she pushed through those injuries, and gave a phenomenal performance at regions this past week.
“Couldn’t be more proud of both of my athletes. They’ve worked hard, and they are well deserving of this opportunity.”
In the Region 3-AAA team standings, McMinn’s boys were fifth out of nine teams, and the McMinn girls were fourth out of six. In Class AAA, the top three teams qualify for state, plus top five individuals not on one of those teams.
The top three boys’ teams in the Region 3-AAA meet were, in order, Maryville, Cleveland and Walker Valley. The top three girls’ teams were, in order, Walker Valley, Maryville and Cleveland.
The boys’ points total indicated how close McMinn was to heading to state as a team, with only 11 points separating third-place Walker Valley (104) from McMinn (115). Lenoir City was fourth with 111.
“The end of the season was a positive for the program, even though we did not reach our goal,” Galloway said. “The odds were against us for making it to the state meet, but the kids worked very hard to put themselves in a position to challenge the other teams. Our guys were just 11 individual spots from going. That’s very close for this sport. Just a few guys flipping spots, and we get in.”
The girls’ points totals were even closer, with only three points of separation between third-place Cleveland (96) and McMinn (99).
“The girls were even closer, missing it by just three spots,” Galloway said. “Cleveland nipped us, mainly because they had the individual champion, starting with just one point where the low score wins. I am very proud of how well they raced for the most part. This is something all of us will remember throughout our lives, and can be something that everyone can use to help in times of need.”
In other results for McMinn’s boys, Shamus Crayne was 19th in 18:09.14, which for the sophomore was only two individual spots away from state qualification. Colin Mendez was 26th in 18:46.59, Braden Mayfield 34th in 19:29.40, Jefferson Hester 38th in 20:01.30, Luke Ramey 42nd in 20:28.49 and Eli Underdown 45th in 20:41.22.
In other McMinn girls’ results, Kate Sherwood was 22nd in 23:01.69, Lorelai Ziegler 24th in 23:22.40, Kenzi Stapleton 25th in 23:23.00, Xiu Xiu Robinson 32nd in 24:05.61, Kinsley Hayes 37th in 25:26.60 and Payton Dixon 41st in 25:58.41.
In the Region 3-A/AA team standings, Central’s boys finished 10th out of 14 teams. Central did not have enough girls running Tuesday to register in those team standings. In Class A-AA, the top four teams qualify for state, and then the top five individuals not on one of those teams.
The top four boys’ teams in the Region 3-A/AA meet were, in order, Signal Mountain, Sequatchie County, Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences (CSAS) and Sweetwater. The top four girls’ teams were, in order, Signal Mountain, East Hamilton, CSAS and Sequatchie County.
In other results for Central’s boys, Gio Broling was 37th in 20:11.24, Jacob Fasig 63rd in 21:53.40, Clint Bailey 86th in 24:24.35, Jake Cain 87th in 24:24.71 and Ryan Ewing 92nd in 25:23.54.
In other Central girls’ results, Gracie Eisenheart was 30th in 25:45.10 and Katana Eells 53rd in 33:12.53.
The state meets will take place at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville. Sheffey and Rogers will run the Class A-AA state meet Thursday, Nov. 3, with Rogers in the girls’ race at 1:50 p.m. local time and Sheffey in the boys’ race at 2:40. Bowers and Sewell run in the Class AAA meet Friday, Nov. 4, with Sewell in the girls’ race at 1:50 p.m. local time and Bowers in the boys’ race at 2:40.
