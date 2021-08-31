DECATUR – It wasn’t as pretty a win as Meigs would have liked, but then again a district victory is always a beautiful thing.
The Lady Tigers dominated on the scoreboard, defeating Tyner in three sets – 25-13, 25-18, 25-16 – but within each set Meigs should have brought the hammer down sooner, but instead let the Lady Rams hang around longer than they should have.
“We are a young team and we have to learn to come out and play with intensity,” Meigs Coach Nicole Swafford said. “We have to serve better, we can’t let the ball hit the net, just things like that. But its a district win and that’s always a good thing.”
Meigs’ schedule will change. Last Thursday’s canceled game has been rescheduled for Sept. 13. Today’s (Tuesday) game has already been canceled and a make-up date has not been set yet.
The Lady Tigers’ next game will be next Tuesday at Copper Basin.
Meigs 3, Tyner 0
Meigs took control early with a spike by Talley Lawson and the Lady Tigers continued a long run of points. Meigs eventually led 13-4.
The Lady Rams, however, didn’t quit and mounted a comeback with eight straight points to make it 13-12.
From that point Meigs again took over. At 23-13, Sara Swafford made a nice save to score a point to put Meigs ahead 24-15. Meigs then scored the next point to close out the first set 25-13.
Tyner came out strong in the second set and led 7-5. Meigs’ Madison Fischer began serving for Meigs and the Lady Tigers scored the next six points to take a 11-7 advantage.
The middle of the set went back and fourth, but Tuner was able to stay close with Meigs ahead 13-12 before the Lady Tigers made a run.
Talley Lawson slammed a pair of spikes and Sara Swafford served up two aces to make it 17-12, Meigs.
The Lady Rams were able keep within striking distance, but the Lady Tigers were able to take the set 25-18.
Meigs dominated early in the third set with Swafford serving. Meigs scored the first 11 points before Tyner scored.
The Lady Tigers later led 12-3 before Tyner began inching closer ad cut Meigs’ led to 14-9.
Meigs regrouped, however and put the set away 25-16.
Swafford finished with 14 aces and a pair of kills while Annie Melhorn served up 10 aces and made three kills.
Graci Kennedy had two aces and a kill, Madison Fischer had eight aces and six kills and Talley Lawson made 11 kills and two aces.
