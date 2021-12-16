CHATTANOOGA — McMinn County was a step behind all evening and now finds itself trailing Howard along with the rest of District 5-4A.
The Cherokees never led, but they never trailed by more than 12 points and hung around within single digits before sustaining a 79-70 loss to the Hustlin’ Tigers on Tuesday at Howard High School.
With the lead in the district standings on the line for both teams, McMinn (7-4, 2-1 District 5-4A) was down 72-67 after a Tucker Monroe 3-pointer with under three minutes left, but a personal foul and a technical foul with 1:44 left gave Howard four straight free throws, and Norman Freeman made all four to extend the Tigers’ lead to 77-67 and end any realistic hopes of a Tribe comeback.
Howard (7-0, 4-0), which had already come in with wins over Cleveland and Bradley Central, forged a 22-16 rebounding advantage, leading to plenty of second-chance points. The Tigers’ length and athleticism bothered McMinn all night, with several Cherokees also feeling under the weather, according to coach Randy Casey.
“It’s about energy for us and our mindset, and we didn’t come out with the proper energy to start the game,” Casey said. “But that being said, we’ve got five out of our top eight are sick, one guy with pneumonia. That’s not an excuse, that’s a fact.
“The bottom line is if we rebound, they had five putbacks, so if we rebound we win the basketball game regardless of all the factors.”
Ty Runyan and Trent Peak finished with 17 points each for McMinn, while Monroe added 16. The Cherokees made 11 3-pointers for the game, helping them keep within striking distance for most of the game.
Casey said that Runyan was playing with “walking pneumonia,” and Monroe was also one of those feeling under the weather. Runyan also played most of the game in foul trouble, picking up his second foul in the first quarter, his fourth in the third and fouling out with 1:44 left.
“Hopefully he sweated all of that out of him tonight, and Tucker Monroe, same deal, I thought he was going to pass out on me in the huddle during the game,” Casey said. “We’ve got sickness going through us right now, and hopefully it will run its course.”
McMinn made three of its threes in the first quarter, one each from Monroe, Peak and Landon Shirk, but Howard forced four Cherokee turnovers in that period and scored several baskets in transition on the way to a 23-15 lead heading into the second quarter. The Tigers led as much as 38-26, but McMinn engineered an 11-4 run to get within 42-37 at the break.
The Cherokees were within 43-42 after Runyan was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made all three ensuing free throws, but Howard got separation with a 7-0 run and again had the Tribe chasing. McMinn got within five points three times in the fourth quarter before Freeman’s four straight free throws ended its hopes.
Howard had a trio of players with over 20 points: Freeman with the game-high 25, Jadon Jenkins with 24 and Mark Greer 22. Greer made four 3-pointers for the Tigers.
Despite that, McMinn swelled its lead over Howard (0-6, 0-4) to 45-15 at the break.
“You need one like that every now and then. And that speaks highly of their parents,” said Lady Tribe coach David Tucker. “They knew how to act, and they just played. And that’s what it’s about, a learning process and taking care of the basketball when your time comes and you get to play. And they reacted right and play right. We showed a lot of character.”
The Lady Cherokees’ starters played about three and a half minutes of the third quarter, starting it on a 14-0 run. Bench players finished the rest of the game, as the Lady Tribe led 70-19 after three.
McMinn returns home Friday to host the second leg of its cross-county rivalry against McMinn Central. The girls’ game begins at 6 p.m. and the boys’ game at about 7:30.
