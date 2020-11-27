With seasons of double-digit wins, McMinn County and Meigs County dominated The Daily Post-Athenian 2020 All-Area Football Team.
The Cherokees placed nine players on the 20-member team. Named to the team from the Tribe were Jalen Hunt, Bryce Goodner, Jayrd Gable, Garrett Priest, Jalan James, Noah Brown, Jayden Miller, Kutler Blackwell and Cade Hipps.
McMinn finished the year with a 10-1 record, which included its second straight Region 2-6A runner-up finish and its first playoff victory since 2012. The Cherokees finished the regular season ranked No. 4 in Class 6A in the final Associated Press state rankings.
The Cherokees’ season came to an end in controversial fashion, with a TSSAA ruling resulting in a COVID-19 forfeit of the second-round playoff game, advancing opponent Dobyns-Bennett to the quarterfinals and denying them a potential rematch with Maryville.
Meigs landed eight players on this year’s team. The Tigers honored were Austin Andrews, Hunter Brown, Logan Carroll, Cameron Huckabey, Justin Key, Hagen Lowe, Will Meadows and Ben Smith.
The Tigers’ season is still alive with a 13-0 record, after having been ranked the No. 2 team in Class 2A for most of the fall in the Associated Press state rankings. Meigs travels to Trousdale 7 p.m. today for the Class 2A semifinals, hoping to advance to its second straight BlueCross Bowl.
McMinn Central placed three players on the All-Area team after a 3-7 record. The Chargers did end their season on a high note with a win at region 3-3A opponent Brainerd, which was their first region victory since 2016.
Named to the team from Central were Novice Cox, Isaac Dean and Jace Derrick.
The All-Area Team was selected by DPA sports writers Gabriel Garcia and Scott Power, with suggestions from the three schools’ football coaches.
