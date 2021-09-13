McMinn County was chasing its bitter rival all evening as soon as the ball left the kicking tee.
The Cherokees surrendered an 89-yard return of the opening kickoff for a touchdown by Marcus Goree of Bradley Central, and the Tribe never caught up to the Bears in the 98th rendition of the rivalry, slipping away to a 44-28 loss Friday at Cherokee Stadium.
“We should’ve took the ball on that first kickoff,” said McMinn coach Bo Cagle. “That’s the only thing that could’ve helped us right there, I guess. We didn’t cover it well, and we didn’t kick it in the right spot which always hurts when they’ve got speed like that. So things we’ve got to get better at, starting there.”
McMinn (1-3) had fallen behind 44-14 with four minutes left in the game but scored two touchdowns after to make the score more respectable. Quarterback Jayden Miller kept for runs of 11 and 28 yards, Cody Thompson ran for 12 yards down to the Bradley 1-yard line, and Miller finished the seven-play, 63-yard drive from a yard out to cut the Cherokees’ deficit to 44-20 with 1:50 left.
The Tribe then forced and recovered a Bradley fumble, and Miller scrambled for a 16-yard touchdown, then passed to Luke Hensley for the two-point conversion to produce the final margin with 25 seconds remaining.
“I talked to (Miller) there at the end of the game, and I think that if we’re going to be successful, he’s going to have to ad lib some,” Cagle said. “And that’s just the way it is. And I told him, ‘You look like you’re having fun now, and you’re thinking too much in the beginning when it’s all on there. So go out there and have fun and do what we’re supposed to do, and when the play breaks down, go make a play.’ Because he’s athletic enough to make plays. He can find people open. The stuff right there at the end, he can do that any time.
“Now obviously, the defense was a little bit different, but we’ve got to be able to scan the field, see where the openings are and make plays, because he’s got the opportunities to do that. And he’ll get better. We’re all getting better, and we’re learning what kind of team we’ve got, and this is a big step in that learning process.”
Other than Miller’s late touchdowns, there was little for McMinn to like about its performance against the Bears (4-0), who came into Friday ranked No. 5 in Class 6A in the Associated Press state poll. The Cherokees’ defense yielded 309 rushing yards against Bradley, the second straight game McMinn has given up more than 300 yards on the ground.
Jackson Wilson, a sophomore, accounted for 228 of those yards on 25 carries for the Bears. Another sophomore, Simon Mullis, ran for 65 yards on just three touches, the last of those a 46-yard burst to the end zone that gave Bradley its 30-point lead with four minutes remaining.
McMinn’s offense gained only one first down through its first five possessions, all of which ended in a punt. The Bears built a 24-0 lead at five minutes before halftime on a 23-yard Era Rojas field goal, a 19-yard Mullis touchdown run that immediately followed a Wilson 48-yard burst, and a 32-yard scoring pass from Aiden McClary to Wilson.
That’s when the Cherokees’ offense showed signs of life for the first time. Thompson ripped an 18-yard run, and Miller found Noah Glenn for 25 yards down to the Bradley 7-yard line, then fired to Hensley in the flat for the Tribe’s first touchdown that sliced its deficit to 24-7 with 1:08 before the break.
“The energy wasn’t there, and I’m standing down there at halftime watching film before I go in, and it’s just one little thing every play,” Cagle said. “We’re close, but we’re just not there. We’re making mistakes, and not ready. They brought a bunch of things at us, and we’re still the same inexperienced young team.
“And I’m afraid that having all those guys playing both ways is hurting us, especially defensively late in the game we’re giving up some points. So we’ve got to figure some stuff out, get better, and we’ll start with that. And obviously on the coaching end of it, getting us better and figuring out what we’re good at and doing those things to get us moving forward.”
Bradley extended its lead to 30-7 with 2:23 left in the third quarter on a McClary 23-yard touchdown pass to Taylor Duggan downfield. But Miller responded with a 53-yard strike to Glenn downfield for a touchdown that brought the Cherokees within 30-14 – still a two-score margin with 14 seconds left in the third. But Wilson’s 22-yard touchdown run for the Bears at 8:47 left, and then Mullis’ long run proved the backbreaker.
If there’s any good news for McMinn after Friday, it’s that the loss was non-region, and the Cherokees still have all their goals in front of them in Region 4-5A play.
The Tribe resumes its region slate 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Howard in Chattanooga, a critical game if McMinn wants to potentially host a playoff game or even make the postseason at all.
“I told them that we can’t waste a loss,” Cagle said. “We didn’t play well tonight, and it’s all the way around. So we’ve got the film and get better and use this for us to improve for the rest of the year. We’re not going to change who we are, but we’ve got to go out there and get better, and hopefully the kids come out positive and I believe they will on Monday, and we’ll put this behind us and use this for a tool for us to be a better football team the rest of the year.”
With Friday’s loss, McMinn fell to 41-54-3 all-time against Bradley. The two rivals have played at least once every year since 1927, having met three times in the playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.