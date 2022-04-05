The City of Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced a free Pickleball Clinic for Beginners to be held on Mondays and Thursdays, from 6-7 p.m., April 25 to May 5, at the Ingleside tennis courts, located at 615 Forrest Ave.
Participants will learn basic skills and the rules of the game.
Pickleballs and a few paddles will be available for use during the clinics, but participants are encouraged to bring a pickleball paddle.
“If you have ever wondered what players are doing when they are on a tennis court but not using tennis equipment, or want to learn the basics of pickleball, then this clinic is for you," Brianna Baker, Athens Parks & Recreation program coordinator, said. "Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the U.S. I encourage all interested people to attend this clinic and see what all the craze is about. Our instructor, Vickie Haile, will guarantee you leave with more interest and skills and a love for playing pickleball."
For more information, contact the office of Parks & Recreation at (423) 744-2700 extension 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.