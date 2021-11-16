Another AAC tournament match, another game going to penalty kicks for Tennessee Wesleyan. But time, with the championship at stake, it did not go the Bulldogs’ way.
The game went into the PK shootout tied 2-2 after 90 minutes of regulation and two 10-minute golden goal periods. It only took one miss from TWU to doom it to the runner-up position Friday on its home field, as Point sent in all of its PKs to win the shootout 5-3 and claim the AAC tournament title.
“With PKs, there’s an element of good fortune in them,” said Bulldogs coach Luke Winter. “It went our way Tuesday (in the AAC tournament semifinals against St. Andrews), and it didn’t today. So we move on and hope what we did in the regular season is enough to get a tournament bid.”
Fourth-seeded Wesleyan (12-6-3) led 2-0 at halftime, with both goals from Wynand Wessels. Wessels lasered a direct free kick from the top of the 18-yard box in the 24th minute, with a Point defender unable to get enough of a leg on it to prevent it from reaching the net.
Later in the first half, Lewis Menga drew a foul in the penalty box, and Wessels sent in the ensuing PK in the 44th minute.
But six-seed Point exerted pressure in Wesleyan’s defensive third in the second half, earning several corner kicks. One of those corner kicks led to the Skyhawks’ first goal in the 73rd minute. Point then found the equalizer on a free kick from just outside TWU’s penalty box.
“When you’re 2-0 down like that, you have nothing to lose,” Winter said. “They took some chances, and there’s things defensively a little bit. And we had a chance to make it three, and we missed it, and then their luck starts to go their way a little bit. Two-nil is the worst score in football.”
The Bulldogs had two good looks at a winning score in the second golden goal period, with one shot that looked dangerously close to clearing under the crossbar before the Point keeper punched it over just in time. Another dangerous shot from TWU seconds later skipped inches wide left.
“After they scored two I felt we were the better team again, but it’s hard to turn that back around sometimes,” Winter said.
“We had some chances, and we were close, but it just didn’t go our way today.”
The Bulldogs were waiting to see whether their body of work through the season would be enough to earn them an at-large bid in the NAIA national tournament. They found out their postseason fate Monday, after press time for today’s edition of The Daily Post-Athenian.
