DECATUR — Meigs County swept a doubleheader on Friday with 8-2 and 8-1 wins over visiting Maryville Christian.
Game 1 was a seven-inning game and the nightcap was five innings. The Tigers dominated both games. The pair of wins was a good rebound after taking one on the chin versus McMinn County on Thursday.
“I told the boys that the best way to get over our last game was to win today and that’s what they did,” Meigs Coach Tyler Roberts said. “I thought Payton Armour threw a great game in Game 1. The second game, getting out to a 6-0 lead, enabled us to play a lot of players so that everyone had an opportunity to play.”
The Tigers (14-8), in a schedule change, hosted Coalfield on Monday at 6 p.m. start and then are going to Chattanooga Central for a 6 p.m. game on Tuesday.
The District 3-2A Tournament will begin on Thursday with No. 4 Meigs hosting No. 5 Tellico at 6 p.m. Meigs swept the Bears in the regular season.
Game 1:
Meigs 8, Maryville Christian 2
The Tigers tied the game at 1-1 in the second inning when Connor Mason led off the inning with a single and later scored on a hit by Jackson Shaver.
That lead got bigger in the third with three more Tiger runs crossing the plate. Mason hit a sacrifice fly and then Matthew Boshears doubled in a run and Nate Levy scored to make it 4-1.
The Eagles made it 4-2 in the top of the fourth, but the Tigers put the game out of reach with four more runs in the fourth to go up 8-2.
Armour drove in the first run of Meigs’ half of the fourth with a single. After the inning’s first out, Logan Carroll drew a bases loaded walk to put Meigs up 6-2. Then came RBI singles by Mason and Boshears.
Up 8-2, that was more of a lead than Armour needed. He gave up only two hits in the next three innings.
Armour gave up two runs on six hits in seven innings. He struck out six and walked none.
Offensively, the Tigers finished with 10 hits. Mason went 2-for-2 with two RBIs while Boshears and Shaver each went 2-for-2 with one RBI.
Game 2:
Meigs 8, Maryville Christian 1
The second game started off with the Tigers pushing across six runs in the second inning.
Meigs scored two runs on errors and then came an RBI single by Welch, a two-RBI double by Carroll and an RBI single by Mason. Up by six runs early, the Tigers played a lot of younger players for the rest of the game.
Meigs scored two runs on a triple by Levi Caldwell to make it 8-0.
The Eagles put up a single run in the fifth to make the final score 8-1, Tigers.
With all the subs in the second game there were limited at bats, so nobody had more than one hit, though Meigs finished with eight hits as a team in five innings. Carroll and Caldwell each drove in two runs while Mason and Monty Couture each had one RBI.
Carroll picked up the win on the mound.
He struck out five of the nine batters he faced in three innings. He gave up one hit, no runs and no walks. Devon Paxton pitched the final two innings, surrendering one run on one hit.
He struck out three and walked one.
