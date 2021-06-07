One first-year driver and a pair of veterans won their respective divisions on Saturday in the 26th Annual Athens, TN All-American Soap Box Derby.
Normally held on Keith Street, this year’s race was held in Downtown Athens on Washington Street next to MooFest.
Juliett Couch, a first-year driver, won the stock division.
“It was really cool that I won and it was really fun,” Couch said. “It was just cool because of running down the hill.”
In the super stock division, former winner Zeke Hembree, 15, made a return trip to the winner’s spot. He also won the 2018 stock division title.
“I felt good with the track this morning and I felt good with the car, it ran really good at practice,” Hembree said. “I felt good once the heat of the day got up there a little bit and the car started running faster. I felt like I had a chance.”
All the returning drivers had to re-learn the track as the one in downtown is different than the one on Keith Street. This year’s track is not as steep and not as long.
“There is not as much heel (steepness) and you are not going as fast,” Hembree said. “It’s more flat. It’s more the driver than running the heel at this track. It was mostly having to learn the track throughout the day. I do know for sure the Lord is with me and guided me down the track.”
Madison Woods won the Super Kids divisions, which is for racers with special needs. They are driven in two-seat cars by past champions.
Winners participate in the National Super Kids classic held in conjunction with the All-American Soap Box Derby. The National Super Kids officials have not released information yet as to the the status of this year’s Super Kids racing at the World Championships.
That announcement may come this week, according to Athens Parks and Recreation Director Austin Fesmire.
The World Championships will be held July 20-24 in Akron, Ohio.
Hembree and Couch, however, are both looking forward to making the trip to Akron.
As a first year-driver, Couch is not sure what to expect.
“I’m surprised that I won and that’s a litte ways up there,” Couch said of going to Akron.
But she enjoyed her time on Saturday and said those who are thinking about driving next year should take that opportunity. Soap Box racing is for racers ages 7-19.
“I would say you should do it because it’s really fun and it’s a really cool experience,” Couch said. “You get to meet a lot of new friends.”
Hembree has been to Akron before.
“It’s going to be an amazing experience, just like it was last time. It’s just super fun,” Hembree said. “We are running about 30 miles an hour up there (as opposed to 20 in Athens) so you can get some pretty good speed up there.
“You’ve got the whole week up there in Akron. It’s just an amazing experience and an amazing trip to go on.”
Hembree, who started out in Super Kids due to being paralyzed below the waist, moved to the stock division thanks to Fesmire and others creating a special braking system that allows Hembree to use the breaks with his upper body rather than his feet.
“I want to thank Austin for setting up the car and giving me this opportunity,” Hembree said. “I want to thank the Lord for giving everybody a safe race today and opening the door for us to go to Akron.”
The derby synopsis, as written by Fesmire, is a follows:
In the Stock Division, the entry division of Soap Box Derby, cars and drivers race at a combined 200 pounds.
Couch won the Stock Division by defeating Harlee Baker in the title race. Along the way Couch defeated Morgan Shamblin by .672, Colin Grooms by .164 and Parker McDonald in the winner’s bracket final by .815.
McDonald won his way to the winner’s bracket final by defeating Lela Womac by .548, Hunter Hicks by .941 and Logan Reade by .445. Baker, however, took a completely different route to the finals.
In her first race she defeated Braxton Buhl by 1.118 and in the closest Stock race of the day, was defeated by Grooms by .077. This sent Baker to the elimination bracket where she would be sudden death racing for the remainder of the day.
Working her way through the elimination bracket, Baker first defeated Carter Rowland by .789. Next she raced to victory over Womac by .350, Reade by .596 and Hicks.
Hicks, fresh off of two consecutive victories over Hallie Hicks by .847 and Grooms by 1.134, closed the gap on Baker but lost by .094 in the second closest Stock race of the day.
The victory over Hunter Hicks placed Baker in a trophy race against McDonald and gave Hunter Hicks fourth place. Having been dispatched to the elimination bracket by Couch earlier, McDonald patiently waited and watched as Baker methodically moved through the bracket for her chance at the title.
In the third closest race of the day in Stocks, Baker defeated McDonald by .147, giving him third place and her a spot in the title race. In the finals, in what would be the third closest race of the day in Stocks, Couch defeated Baker by .130 and won the right to race in Akron, Ohio for the world championship.
The 2021 Super Stock Division was won by Hembree.
Hembree worked his way through the bracket undefeated but did not go unchallenged. In his first race he defeated Landon Robinson by 1.068, setting up a race with Gunner Baker, who had won two earlier races over Eleanor Carr by .743 and Colby McDaniel by .316.
The winner of the Hembree/Baker race would move to the finals of the winner’s bracket to face Marcie Evans, who seemingly was coasting through the top of the bracket, with wins over 2017 Stock champ Zachary Newman by .010, the closest race of the day in any division, and over experienced Eli Hacker by .593.
Hacker had wins over Ava Fain in round one by 1.258 and 2019 Stock Champ Asher Crews by 1.386 in round two.
In the winner’s bracket semifinal, Hembree defeated Baker by .937 earning a spot in the winner’s bracket final against Evans, and sending Baker to the elimination bracket. In the winner’s bracket final, Hembree defeated Evans by .354, leaving him as the sole undefeated car and sending her to the elimination bracket.
In the elimination bracket however, Evans found a formidable and familiar foe in Newman who had been forced to win four sudden death races over Carr by 1.485, Crews by .480, Baker by .560 and Hacker by 1.197 to set up a rematch with Evans, where he hoped to find that .010 of a second from their earlier race.
Newman and Evans did not disappoint the crowd as they once again raced to a near tie, but this time Newman defeated Evans by .097 to put him in the finals against Hembree and giving Evans third place. In the race for the championship, Hembree and Newman raced wheel to wheel for 780 feet and in the end Hembree won the title by a mere .042.
“Super Stock racing is a lot of fun to watch because most of the drivers have been on the track before and Zeke, Zachary and Marcie did not disappoint. Marci and Zachary racing twice almost dead even was exciting for everyone there and showed the crowd just how close Derby racing is,” Fesmire said. “Racing on Washington Street in the downtown area was a lot of fun and the racers seemed to enjoy the track. It took several races to learn the fastest way down in each lane, but once the racers did it was game on. Soap Box Derby is a great family sport that incorporates STEM and I would encourage everyone interested in a family activity to give what we call the thrill of the hill a try. You’ll be glad you did.”
In the Super Kids Division, two past champions raced for the title and Woods defeated Connor Daniels by 1.122 to reclaim the title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.