Morning Pointe of Athens will host its Third Annual Athens Mastering Memory Care Golf Tournament at the end of the month.
Players will hit the links on Wednesday, July 28, at Ridgewood Golf Club to benefit the mission of the Morning Pointe Foundation. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit provides scholarships to nursing students as well as caregiver support programs and senior educational events.
Since its inception, the Morning Pointe Foundation has funded over 60 nursing scholarships at 10 partner community colleges regionally, including Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Athens and in Jacksboro, Chattanooga State Community College, Columbia State Community College and Tusculum University. Morning Pointe Senior Living offers assisted living and Alzheimer’s memory care with seven locations serving the Tennessee Valley region.
Scholarships are made possible by area sponsors and this year the foundation will help even more local students meet their professional goals.
“We are so proud to host this annual event. The foundation is an important part of Morning Pointe Senior Living and it really changes students’ lives,” said Crystal Sutton, executive director at Morning Pointe of Athens. “I’m always humbled by the work Morning Pointe does for the greater community and I’m thankful to our many sponsors for their support. It’s wonderful to be part of it.”
The golf tournament will allow Morning Pointe to assist the community.
“With the growing need for nursing students and the expense of education, the work of the Morning Pointe Foundation is as important now more than ever. It takes events like the Morning Pointe of Athens Mastering Memory Golf Tournament to ensure that we can fund and support even more scholarships going forward,” said Audra Hopkins, director of Morning Pointe Foundation.
Already, the Athens Mastering Memory Care Golf Tournament has raised of $7,200 toward scholarships.
“The Mastering Memory Care Golf Tournament in Athens has continued to grow year after year, thanks to our many supporters,” said Greg A. Vital, president of Morning Pointe Senior Living. “The funds raised at this event afford us a great opportunity to serve seniors through community support groups and scholarships for nursing students. It is important that we continue to promote educational resource for all caregivers while building a strong workforce.”
The foundation continues to accept donations and welcomes new sponsorships. For more information on how to become a sponsor call Morning Pointe of Athens at 423-745-0608.
Morning Pointe Senior Living is a Chattanooga-based senior healthcare services company who develops and manages 35 Morning Pointe assisted living and The Lantern at Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence communities in five southeastern states. Morning pointe was founded in 1996 by Tennessee healthcare entrepreneurs Vital and Franklin Farrow.
