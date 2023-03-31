McMinn County was in attack mode from start to finish in a bounce-back win.
The Lady Cherokees plated seven runs in the first inning and continued pulling away to a 14-4 run-rule victory in six innings over Midway on Friday at McMinn County High School.
The Lady Tribe (6-2) pounded 17 hits and rebounded from a loss to District 5-4A rival Bradley Central from the day before. McMinn went through its entire batting order in the top of the first plus two, beginning with singles in order from Lexi Cooley, Macy Bobich and Jillian Martin, the last for the Lady Cherokees’ first run, and Cami Wade doubled in another score.
An Ama Grimmett sacrifice fly and singles from McKenzie Wall and Jaylin Simpson each produced an RBI, and Cooley boomed a double for two more runs on her second trip to the plate in the first inning for a 7-0 lead.
“I felt like we got back to being aggressive in the box,” said Lady Cherokees head coach Mark Rogers. “We were aggressive in the box against Cleveland Tuesday, didn’t get as many hits but we put the ball in play against Cleveland. I felt like yesterday (Thursday against Bradley) we didn’t do that. We were passive in the box. But today we came out, we were aggressive in the box from the first batter, we scored runs from the very beginning, and we kept our foot on the gas.”
Wade, who hit 3-4 with three RBIs, sent a solo home run sailing over left field in the bottom of the second inning, answering Midway’s first run from the top of the second.
Midway plated three runs in the top of the third inning with the help of a walk and an error. Cadence Collier blasted a homer over dead center for two of those runs that cut the Lady Cherokees’ lead to 8-4.
McMinn got one run across in the fourth inning on a Grimmett single, then three more in the fifth on a double from Cooley and singles from Bobich and Wade to swell its lead back to 12-4.
Brooklyn Barnett drove in a run pinch hitting in the No. 9 spot in the sixth, and Cooley finished off the game and her 4-5 hitting performance with her third double of the evening, notching her team-high fourth RBI to invoke the run-rule.
“We didn’t let up in the box, we didn’t let up in the field,” Rogers said. “We were aggressive on the base paths, we were smart of the base paths and we were smart in the field. We got that mental aspect down that we were lacking yesterday. We weren’t focused yesterday, I believe against Bradley. But I feel like we were focused today and we executed well against a very good team.”
Wade was also the winning pitcher after her three-inning start with three strikeouts against two hits and a walk. Madison Herd got two strikeouts against one walk as she pitched a hitless last three innings.
The Lady Cherokees play another game against the Lady Green Waves 6 p.m. Monday at Midway High School, then return to District 5-4A play 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at defending district champion Walker Valley.
