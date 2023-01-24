The McMinn United high school team finished first and its middle school team second in the program’s final regular-season swim meet Friday at the Athens-McMinn Family YMCA.
McMinn’s high schoolers won with 156 team points to 115 for Silverdale and 25 for Boyd-Buchanan. In the middle school meet, Boyd-Buchanan won with 148 points, and McMinn was second with 114 points and Silverdale third with 30.
Two seniors, Katie Johnson and Sofia Rodriguez, were honored for Senior Night. Both are home schoolers who swim for McMinn.
Bryson Lake, a sophomore home schooler who swims for McMinn achieved another state cut on Friday night in the 500 freestyle, meaning he has achieved the “State 8” this season and qualified for state in all eight individual events.
“A huge accomplishment I have never seen done before,” said McMinn United coach Katy Coffey.
McMinn heads to the KISL Regional Championship at the University of Tennessee on Saturday, then the TISCA State Championship on Feb. 10 and 11, also at UT. McMinn has nine swimmers heading to the state meet in 11 individual events and four relays.
• Girls’ 200 medley relay: 1. McMinn.
• Boys’ 200 medley relay: 1. Silverdale, 2. McMinn.
• Girls’ 200 free: 1. Katie Johnson.
• Boys’ 200 free: 2. Isaiah Gill, 3. Jeremy Schultze.
• Girls’ 200 IM: 1. Sofia Rodriguez, 3. Nikita Gabel.
• Boys’ 200 IM: 2. Nate Selander.
• Girls’ 50 free: 2. Katie Johnson, 3. Kenli Hill.
• Boys’ 50 free: 3. Caden Heath, 4. Winston Coffey.
• Girls’ 100 fly: 1. Erin Lake, 4. Nikita Gabel.
• Boys’ 100 fly: 2. Jared Johnson, 3. Jeremy Schultze.
• Girls’ 100 free: 1. Brooke Pacheco.
• Boys’ 100 free: 1. Bryson Lake, 3. Caden Heath.
• Boys’ 500 free: 1. Bryson Lake.
• Girls’ 200 free relay: 1. McMinn.
• Boys’ 200 free relay: 1. Silverdale, 2. McMinn.
• Girls’ 100 back: 1. Brooke Pacheco, 2. Kenli Hill.
• Boys’ 100 back: 2. Nate Selander, 3. Jared Johnson.
• Girls’ 100 breast: 1. Erin Lake, 2. Sofia Rodriguez.
• Boys’ 100 breast: 3. Justin Martin, 4. Winston Coffey.
• Girls’ 200 medley relay: 1. McMinn, 2. Boyd-Buchanan.
• Boys’ 200 medley relay: 1. Boyd-Buchanan, 2. McMinn.
• Girls’ 100 IM: 1. Holmes, 3. Johnson, 4 Gardner.
• Girls’ 50 free: 2. Starkey, 3. Humm, 4. Gardner.
• Boys’ 50 free: 2. Crump, 5. Royal.
• Girls’ 50 fly: 2. Johnson, 3. Starkey.
• Boys’ 50 fly: 3. Crump.
• Girls’ 50 back: 2. Humm, 4. Frazier.
• Boys’ 50 back: 2. Zwierzynski, 4. Royal.
• Girls’ 100 free: 1. Pacheco.
• Boys’ 100 free: 3. Gabel.
• Girls’ 50 breast: 1. Holmes, 2. Pacheco.
• Boys’ 50 breast: 2. Zwierzynski.
• Girls’ 200 free relay: 1. McMinn, 2. Boyd-Buchanan.
• Boys’ 200 free relay: 1. Boyd-Buchanan, 2. McMinn.
