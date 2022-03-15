ENGLEWOOD – The difference in McMinn Central baseball’s season-opening loss may have come down to simple throwing and catching.
The Chargers committed seven errors, giving U.S. 411 rival Sequoyah all the help it needed to hand them a 10-5 defeat on Monday at McMinn Central High School. Those errors ran the gamut from errant throws to bases, to infielders not catching throws to them for outs, to a dropped pop fly in the infield, to a dropped third strike and overthrow of first base, to a ground ball rolling between the ankles.
“I told them at the beginning of the year, and I think I said it every day,” said Central coach Chris Shepherd. “I might just put it on their shirt: it says, ‘The best teams play catch the best.’ And if we can’t play catch, we’re going to get beat. And we couldn’t play catch tonight, and we’ve got to fix that, and we will.”
Central also struck out 11 times, five of those looking, which overshadowed strong hitting performances from freshman Ayden Plemons and nine-hole hitter AJ Hall, both of whom notched two RBIs each and hit 2-4 and 2-3, respectively. Luke Morris also hit 3-4 batting at the No. 5 spot.
“We’ve got to be more aggressive at the plate,” Shepherd said. “I knew Luke did a great job tonight, AJ Hall did a great job, Austin Plemons, freshman, coming up first at-bat gets a base hit. So there were some great positives tonight.”
Of Sequoyah’s 10 runs, only five were earned, despite Central pitching not responsible for many free bases with just two walks and three hit batters.
Tyler Oaks, a freshman, recorded one strikeout versus one walk and seven hits in his 3 1/3-inning pitching start, with three of the five runs against him earned. Zac Derrick finished the final 3 2/3 innings for Central, with three strikeouts against a walk and three hits, with just two of the five runs against him earned.
“My pitchers threw strikes. We pounded the zones, and we weren’t walking a ton of people,” Shepherd said. “We’ve just got to make plays behind them, the routine plays. I don’t care about the diving stuff, I just need the routine plays, know what they’re doing with the baseball when it comes to them, that type of stuff. And they all know that stuff, and we’ll get better. There’s a lot of positives tonight, so we’ll be all right.”
The Chiefs only struck out four times Monday and hit the ball into play, which even aside from Sequoyah’s 10 hits did not often work out well for Central.
“We were giving them all their runs, and I’ve got to give credit to them, and I told the guys this: one thing they didn’t do was strike out,” Shepherd said. “They put the ball into play every time and they were making us make plays, and that’s what we weren’t doing. And that’s what we’ve got to make teams do, make them stop us. And then if we can make teams stop us, then I think we’ll be all right. because once we get on bases, we’ve got some speed and we can wreak havoc. We’ve just got to get there.”
Despite the Chargers’ troubles in the field and at the plate, they were still down just 7-5 entering the seventh inning before their former district rivals scored three more runs – with the help of two Central errors – to make a comeback unlikely.
A couple of errors yielded Sequoyah the game’s first run in the top of the second inning, but the Chargers responded in the bottom with their best half inning of offense. Austin Summey and Morris got Central started with consecutive singles, and Oaks and Josyah Farner drew walks back-to-back, the latter to bring home the Chargers’ first run. Hall dropped a bloop single in the shallow part of the outfield for a go-ahead run, and Plemons lined a ball past shortstop for two more runs that put Central ahead 4-1.
But Sequoyah cut into the Chargers’ lead in the top of the third with one run, then rang up four more in the fourth to surge back ahead for good. Preston Abdulla tied the game with a two-RBI hit, and the Chiefs got go-ahead scores off an error and a passed ball.
Two more Central errors to begin the sixth gave the Chiefs another run, but the Chargers stayed in sight for one more half inning with Hall singling home a run to get within 7-5.
Central continues Tuesday with a trip to AT&T Stadium in Chattanooga, home of the Lookouts, for a 5 p.m. first pitch against Dade County from Georgia. The Chargers then come back home Wednesday to host Tyner Academy, also for a 5 p.m. start, then continue with a game 2 p.m. Saturday at Lenoir City.
