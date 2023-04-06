John Houk record at UTC

The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga's John Houk (right), a former McMinn Central and Tennessee Wesleyan standout, won the individual championship earlier this week at the Wofford Intercollegiate Championship tournament. Houk tied the UTC single-round record with a 9-under-par 62, and his winning 54-hole total of 196 was just one short of the Mocs' program record.

 University of Tennessee-Chattanooga Athletics

