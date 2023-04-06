John Houk did not take long to start making his mark in NCAA Division I golf.
The former McMinn Central and Tennessee Wesleyan standout, now a junior at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, began the Wofford Intercollegiate Championship on Monday in Spartanburg, South Carolina, by tying his new school’s record with an opening-round 9-under-par 62.
Houk continued his scintillating play later Monday and Tuesday to win his first tournament individually as a Moc. Houk’s 17-under 196 total for the three rounds of the tournament was just one off the UTC-record 195 from Oliver Simonsen in 2018.
Individually, Houk edged out teammate Paul Conroy by two strokes at Wofford for his first NCAA Division I victory. Conroy, on October 2022, and Fredrick Qvicker, in 2008, are the two other Mocs to have shot a round of 62.
The Mocs ran away with the team title at Wofford in record-breaking fashion, as well, with their 54-hole team score of 809 (43-under-par) also a new school record for the first time since 2008. Chattanooga won the team championship by 30 strokes over second-place South Florida.
"Incredibly proud of the boys this week," said UTC assistant coach Nick Robinson after the tournament. "Conditions were great for scoring, but from 1-5 in the lineup, we did a great job taking advantage of our opportunities. So happy for John getting his first win at this level, nobody in the country grinds harder than he does. Paul also worked his tail off after the Linger Longer, so we're just pumped for him to see a result like this."
During his three rounds in the Wofford tournament, Houk recorded three eagles, 17 birdies and 28 pars against only six bogeys. Houk finished a net 4-under on par-3 holes, 5-under on par-4s and 8-under on par-5s.
For his performance, Houk garnered Southern Conference Golfer of the Week honors Wednesday, becoming the third golfer from Chattanooga this season to earn the award.
"John's result is in direct correlation with the work he puts in," head coach Blaine Woodruff said. "As well as accepting results and not trying to force anything. He had an incredible week, but that's something he is capable of anytime he tees it up.
"That he's our third winner of this award; it's very encouraging moving forward as we work towards reaching our goals."
A 2019 Central graduate, Houk competed in the TSSAA state tournament all four years of his high school career, with a third-place state finish his junior year and All-State honors his junior and senior years. Houk also holds Central’s nine-hole record of 31.
Houk’s success on the golf course continued at Tennessee Wesleyan, where he finished his last two seasons as a First Team NAIA All-American. Houk finished fourth in the 2022 NAIA National Championship, just two strokes out of first place, marking the best finish by a men’s golfer from TWU in the tournament. Houk then transferred to UTC after the Spring 2022 season ended.
Houk and the Mocs are back in action Saturday and Sunday in the Hoosier Invitational in Bloomington, Indiana.
