ENGLEWOOD — The key word for McMinn Central soccer was disappointing as the Chargers fell 5-2 to visiting Chattanooga Central on Thursday.
Central fell behind 4-0 and played catch up the rest of the way.
“It didn’t go the way we wanted it to, obviously,” Central Coach Blake Warren said. “It hurt not having one of our best players, but we just didn’t have it today. I don’t know if it was fatigue or what, but it was really disappointing.”
Central picked up a new player, but was without Whyatt Jaimes.
The Chargers (0-4) will now travel to East Hamilton on Tuesday, April 26.
“All we can do is try to anticipate what is going to happen and then execute our plan and hope to get a win or make it a tight game,” Warren said.
The Purple Pounders scored three minutes later. The first shot hit the upper bar, but the follow up shot found the back of the net to put Chattanooga up 1-0.
Central had a scoring chance about 22 minutes into the game, but the shot was off the mark. Then Chattanooga scored two goals in quick succession to go up 3-0.
Chattanooga then made it 4-0 about 30 minutes in on a long-range free kick that looped over Gill’s reach.
The Chargers got one of those goals back two minutes later when Aaron Thompson broke loose into the open, then fought through the defense that closed in and fired off a shot past the charging goalie for the score.
The score remained 4-1 at the halftime whistle.
Central had a scoring chance early in the second half on a breakaway, but the shot was off the mark.
Then, with about 35 minutes left to play, Central cut Chattanooga’s lead to 4-2. A scramble in front of the net resulted in an own goal.
Central played better in the second half, at least in terms of possession and creating scoring chances. But Chattanooga put the game about out of reach with a goal to make it 5-2 with about 25 minutes to play.
The Chargers had a couple of chances, but couldn’t find the back of the net in the 5-2 loss.
Chattanooga outshot Central 12-7 with Gill making seven saves. Central finished with seven corners.
