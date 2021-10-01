LOUDON — It was not the kind of volleyball that coach Jenna Adams wanted to see from McMinn Central as tournament time approaches.
The Chargerettes fell behind from the outset and could not catch up, losing in straight sets 25-16, 25-19, 25-18, in their regular-season finale on Thursday at Loudon High School in District 5-AA play.
“We just didn’t play to our best ability at all,” Adams said. “The girls weren’t having fun. I really don’t know what it was, honestly. I have no idea. I can’t play for them, so until they decide to play, then we’re just not going to win any games.”
Loudon amassed a 20-10 kills advantage for the match and raced out to a 6-1 lead in the first set. Central (4-9, 2-6 District 5-AA) was hanging around down 15-10, but the Lady Redskins scored three straight points including two aces and took control of the set.
The Chargerettes were down 13-11 in the second set before Loudon seized control with a 6-0 run. Central led 7-3 early in the third set, but the Lady Redskins burst back in front with a 5-0 spurt and pulled away from there to win the match.
Lucy Davis led Central in kills with eight, and Aaliyah Price added two kills. Each team served four aces, with Kailey Finney landing two for the Chargerettes and Price and Davis one each.
Central finished its regular season on a four-game skid, with two of those losses coming to Loudon. Regardless of that finish, the Chargerettes are the No. 3 seed for the District 5-AA tournament.
“They should be at the peak at the end of the season,” Adams said. “That was the last game before the tournament. I hope they turn it around.”
Central will open the tournament in the district semifinals facing Loudon again. That match will begin 6:15 p.m. Monday at Alcoa High School. The winner moves on to the championship match and a Region 3-AA tournament berth, while the loser’s season ends.
