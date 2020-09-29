The Athens City Middle School girls' soccer team routed Lake Forest 9-0 on Monday at the McMinn County Soccer Complex, invoking the mercy rule in the SETAC tournament first round.
Kylie Winder scored three goals, Mackenzie Howard and Jazzele Miller two each and Keira Davis and Mia Sewell one each.
The Lady Cougars, who are the defending SETAC champions, will play in the semifinals 5 p.m. Wednesday at the McMinn County Soccer Complex. ACMS has won four of the last five SETAC titles.
