Englewood swept Etowah City in a pair of basketball games Thursday.
The Lady Rams won 49-7, led by Malea Masingale with 16 points and Lily Graves with 14. For ECS, Madi Deakin scored 5 points and Cheyenne Grayson 2.
Englewood's boys won 42-17. Samuel Miller and Landin McInturff led the Rams with 11 points each. For Etowah, Benjamin Webb scored 8 points and Ryder Moses 6.
