ENGLEWOOD — McCain Baker was teeing off on fastballs from Loudon pitcher Jaxon Walker, then saw a curveball coming, adjusted and sent it skipping down the left foul line.
The resulting double brought across the third and fourth runs for McMinn Central, the minimum it needed to keep its bid for the regular-season District 3-2A championship in play. Baker then stole third, then scored himself when the Redskins’ catcher misfired in an attempt to catch Alex Ring stealing second.
“I knew he had a good slider, and I watched a high fast ball,” said Baker, one of the Chargers’ five seniors. “So I was sitting fast ball still, and I just adjusted to the curve ball and I drove it left. And whenever you go up 5-0, you know that’s just a huge cushion to your team, and so I was happy I could contribute.”
Zak Derrick did the rest on the mound, the sophomore finishing off his complete-game shutout and the Chargers finishing off their 5-0 win over Loudon on Tuesday at Central High School.
Central (16-5, 7-3 District 3-2A) salvaged the series split after a 3-0 setback Monday at Loudon, which turned out to mean so much more with Tellico Plains upsetting Sweetwater 8-5 Tuesday. By defeating the Redskins by four runs or more Tuesday, the Chargers claimed the regular-season district title and the No. 1 seed for the district tournament in May on the tiebreaker, thanks to having allowed fewer runs than Loudon this season.
“It was amazing. I felt good all night and I knew that if we won and Sweetwater lost we would have a chance to be No. 1, and that kept me going and it felt good,” said Derrick, who rang up eight strikeouts, walked none and scattered five hits. “It’s crazy, because last year we were last at 9-15, and this year we came out and we knew we were going to be good, and I knew we had the talent but we had to play good, and we did.”
And for Baker, the turnaround from Central’s sixth-place finish in last year’s district standings was just that much sweeter as a senior that had not experienced much success on the diamond until this season.
“We spend so much time around these people and we never had any success, and then you put in the work and it eventually pays off like it did today,” Baker said. “And I’m just so proud of everyone. Zak played an amazing game. And I couldn’t be more proud. We went from sixth place last year to first place this year, so that’s the biggest turnaround you can have in a program. I’m so excited.”
It is the first time since 2010 that the baseball Chargers have claimed a regular-season district championship. It started Tuesday with a two-out rally in the bottom of the first inning, with Ring hitting a single, Derrick helping his own cause with a double down the left foul line, then Ayden Plemons cashing in the runners at second and third with his single into shallow right center field.
“We’ve been talking as coaches, and it was the same thing (Monday),” said Central head coach Chris Shepherd, in his fourth season at the helm. “We had guys on, we had bases loaded, we had second and third multiple times on their guy, and we just couldn’t get that two-out hit. And two-out hits win ball games, and it proves you right there that it did.”
Freshman Bryce Hammond led off the bottom of the second with a double, and AJ Hall followed with a slow chopper to the second baseman that he easily beat out for a single. Hall, a senior, then stole second base, setting Baker up for his own two-run hit that put a premature end to Walker’s start. Sidewinder Matthew Meade relieved Loudon’s Georgia commit the rest of the game.
The Redskins (20-7-1, 7-3), who entered the week with a No. 7 Class 2A ranking in the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association (TBCA) state poll, manufactured their best threats to score in the fourth and fifth innings. Meade and Jayden Capshaw doubled and singled in the fourth, and Loudon had runners at second and third with one out after Capshaw stole second, but Derrick got out of it with a strikeout and a forced ground out to first.
Noah Ridner led off the fifth inning for the Redskins with a double, and Andrew Easley singled and stole second with one out. But a dropped third strike against the next batter turned into a double play, with first baseman Hammond firing back to catcher Kensen Wilcox, who tagged Ridner out as he attempted to score to end the threat.
Derrick and the Chargers sent Loudon off in order in the sixth and seventh.
“My God, Zak Derrick pitched a heck of a game and did his thing,” Shepherd said. “He just threw strikes, got a lot of ground ball outs, and we played solid defense. What an unbelievable game by them.”
Central out-hit the Redskins 9-5 while committing just one error. Baker batted 2-4 and Hall 2-3, with Ring, Derrick, Plemons, Hunter Rayburn and Hammond knocking a hit each.
With District 3-2A play finished for the regular season, the Chargers are back in action 6:30 p.m. at Class 3A Hixson, then come home noon Saturday to play Alcoa in a potential Class 2A sectional preview.
Seedings for the district tournament are set at No. 1 Central, No. 2 Loudon, No. 3 Sweetwater, No. 4 Meigs County, No. 5 Tellico Plains and No. 6 Kingston. As the top two seeds, Central and Loudon are automatically in the double-elimination part of the tournament, which Central will host.
“I want it for those seniors. The big thing, I want these seniors to go out and have that feel, that winning feel, and to be proud of something, and I think they are,” Shepherd said. “We’re not done. Winning the district is great. But if we go in (the district tournament) and fall on our face first game, then it doesn’t matter. So we’ve got to still lock in, continue doing what we do and go out and win some more ball games.”
REDSKINS 3, CHARGERS 0 — Monday: Central stranded seven runners, five of them in scoring position, in its series-opening loss at Loudon High School.
An error, single and walk in the bottom of the first inning loaded bases for the Redskins, leading to the only three runs of the game on two ground outs and another Charger error.
Tyler Oaks (L) settled down after, finishing his 5 1/3-inning start with six strikeouts against two walks while scattering three hits and yielding no more runs to Loudon. Bryce Hammond finished the last two outs without giving up a score, giving Central every chance to find an offense.
But the Chargers got little going, striking out seven times against Loudon ace Nolan Bethel in his five-inning start. Central struck out five more times against Meade in the last two innings.
Baker, Rayburn and Wilcox got the Chargers’ only three hits Monday.
