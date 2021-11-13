Allison Hansford had been waiting for National Signing Day for months, and she finally got to put her future in ink.
The all-time career goals and assists leader for McMinn County girls’ soccer signed her national letter of intent to continue her education and athletic career at Liberty University during a ceremony Wednesday at McMinn County High School.
Hansford had narrowed her list of finalists to two NCAA Division I programs, Liberty and North Alabama, before committing to the Lady Flames in June, as previously reported by The Daily Post-Athenian. And now the Lady Cherokees star is ready to get started at the highest level of college soccer.
Before heading off to Lynchburg, Virginia, next fall, Hansford will continue to prepare for her college career by playing for the TN Force FC U21 team in the Women’s Premier Soccer League.
“I’m looking forward to some really good competition and a whole new high level of playing,” said Hansford, who is undecided on a major but is considering studying physical therapy. “My goals are to just get some playing time as much as I can. I know I will need to just keep playing and get better with my footwork.”
Hansford made an immediate impact for the Lady Tribe as a freshman, helping McMinn to its first of four straight District 5-AAA championships. Hansford finished her career at McMinn with 135 career goals and 61 career assists, both program records.
“Allie is a fast and elusive forward who can score goals out of nothing,” said Liberty head coach Lang Wedemeyer in a press release about the Lady Flames’ eight-member 2022 signing class. “She is great on the dribble, but also clever enough to find combinations to break down her opponents.”
Along with her career marks, Hansford holds three of the Lady Cherokees’ top four single-season goals totals. Hansford’s 43 goals her sophomore year are still the program record, and she finished her senior season with 42.
Hansford’s graduation from McMinn means the Lady Tribe faces a daunting task this offseason seeking to maintain her level of production next fall.
“Obviously we lose a lot of goals that have scored over the past four years, and so it’s a big hole to fill but it’s also a big opportunity for other to step into that role,” said McMinn coach Jordan Jacob. “Allison has just been phenomenal for us, and we could show up to any game knowing we’re going to get at least one goal out of her, if not two. And having that thought of going into a game makes things a lot easier when you know that she’s going to produce for us.”
As obvious as Hansford’s talent was for four years, Jacob noted that her hard work — whether in a game, in practice or off the field — and her drive to constantly improve set examples for the rest of the Lady Cherokees to follow.
“It’s very clear, and her being a leader in that respect is important, and I hope other girls can take that one and will embrace that role themselves going forward,” Jacob said. “It’s just the hard work, showing everybody the commitment that it takes, not just in our season but in the offseason, the true commitment that it takes to be a great player. I think that’s probably what she has shown the most, and so I think others are on the track as well.”
During Hansford’s career, the Lady Cherokees ran up a 27-0 record against District 5-AAA opponents on the way to their current four-year title streak. Over that stretch, McMinn also won two Region 3-AAA championships, reached the sectional round three years, and most notably, advanced to the TSSAA Class AAA state tournament the last two years.
All the experiences from that period of success, and the bonds she formed with the team, will follow Hansford as she prepares to enter another chapter in her soccer career.
“Definitely all the friendships I made while on the team and how far we made it,” Hansford said. “We played really hard to get to that level and we did everything we needed to do.”
Liberty is a member of the ASUN Conference for the 2022 season but will move to Conference USA starting in 2023. The Lady Flames are coming off a fall 2021 season with an 11-7-1 overall record and 6-3 conference mark. In the spring — a COVID-19 delay of the fall 2020 season — Liberty had made a run to the ASUN tournament championship and a berth in the NCAA tournament.
