EVENSVILLE — The McMinn County softball team sustained a 6-2 loss Thursday at Rhea County High School.
Rhea put up four runs in the second inning. A Kendall Coffey triple and Sierra Tate single in succession plated two runs for the Lady Cherokees (10-6, 4-3 District 5-4A) in the top of the fifth to get within 4-2. But the Lady Eagles responded with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to restore a four-run margin.
The Lady Tribe committed three errors in the loss. Rhea cracked 11 hits to McMinn’s seven.
McMinn played a non-district doubleheader Friday at Tellico Plains, after deadline for today’s edition of The Daily Post-Athenian. The Lady Cherokees are back in action 5 p.m. Tuesday at home against Walker Valley.
