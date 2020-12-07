That was not the first impression the Cherokees wanted to make against a district opponent.
The McMinn County boys were left chasing all night in a 76-55 loss to Cleveland to begin District 5-AAA play Friday at McMinn County High School.
“We can get all technical — didn’t shoot it good, didn’t execute it good — and all that, but bottom line was we didn’t play as a team,” said Tribe coach Ed Clendenen. “And until we learn how to do that, it doesn’t matter how much talent you have. So we’ve got to mold together, have each other’s back and learn what’s important.”
The Blue Raiders, winners of three of the last four district championships, took the lead for good with a 9-0 run in the first quarter.
“We’ve just got to get everything fixed, and we can,” Clendenen said. “We’ve got to get into a routine, which is hard for everybody this time right now. And we need to play how we are capable of playing.”
The Lady Cherokees, who had already notched a district win, could not add to that total, also trying to catch up all game before falling away to a 63-44 loss to Cleveland.
McMinn’s girls surrendered runs to begin each quarter, including a 7-0 Lady Raiders spurt to start the game. The Lady Tribe trailed as much as 14 points in the second quarter and 19 in the third, but it also closed those quarters with runs of its own.
But another 7-0 Cleveland run to begin the fourth was too much to overcome.
“With as young as this team is, I take nothing but positive from that because at least we had the opportunities,” said Lady Cherokees coach Tim McPhail. “That’s something you can build on. Later in the season, we’re going to capitalize on those opportunities. And that’s probably the biggest thing I take from this game, is we had a chance early in the fourth to really close the gap and put pressure on them. But we weren’t able to do that.”
The McMinn girls play again 6 p.m. today at area rival Meigs County. The McMinn at Meigs boys’ game has been postponed to Dec. 31.
Both McMinn basketball teams are scheduled to play Tuesday at district opponent East Hamilton, with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m. and the boys at around 7:30.
The McMinn boys’ game at Ooltewah, which was postponed last week, has also been rescheduled for Dec. 29.
Back-to-back McMinn turnovers to start the second quarter helped Cleveland to another 10-4 run, putting the Cherokees behind by double digits. The Tribe trailed 35-22 at halftime after missing several layups and close shots.
Bebb, who had been a reliable scorer for the Cherokees in the post their first three games, sustained an apparent ankle injury early in the second quarter, walked off the court gingerly, and did not play the rest of the game.
Jalan James, Davion Evans and Beavers made threes in an effort to keep McMinn from falling further behind in the third quarter, but Cleveland finished the stanza on a 7-0 run, and the Cherokees trailed 56-39 entering the fourth.
Two more treys from Ty Runyan and Beavers brought McMinn to within 58-47 with five minutes left. But two missed free throws prevented the Cherokees from getting the margin back to within single digits, and the Blue Raiders outscored McMinn 18-8 to finish the game.
“We didn’t play as a team, that’s the bottom line,” Clendenen said. “We made a lot of individual mistakes, but we were playing as individuals. We didn’t pick each other up, we didn’t pat each other on the back when we did something good. We just didn’t have the enthusiasm and the spirit that we needed to play to beat a good team like Cleveland is.”
Beavers finished with 15 points to lead the Cherokees, and Evans added 12 and James 10. Hurst led four double-digit scorers for Cleveland with a game-high 20 points, while Kley McGowan scored 17, Judah Sault 16 and Drew Lambert 10.
Lady Cherokees senior Ansley Oliver, a key player, was also injured late in the first quarter and did not return to the game.
Cleveland led 19-11 at the end of the first quarter and made two straight threes to open the second, putting McMinn (1-4, 1-1) in a double-digit hole. The Lady Raiders made six 3-pointers in the first half. But the Lady Cherokees closed the gap late with threes of their own from Aubrey Pickel and Konstantina Papaioannou, which sliced their halftime deficit to 34-26.
“We had every intention of playing zone against them because I had some film on them and they did not shoot the three very well,” McPhail said. “And of course everybody has the game of their life against McMinn County, and I told (Cleveland) Coach (Tony) Williams, ‘Don’t worry about it, you’ll shoot the ball extremely well against us tonight,’ and they did.”
McMinn surrendered a 15-4 run to begin the third quarter, with Jamaryn Blair, a transfer from Bradley Central, scoring seven straight points during that run for the Lady Raiders. But with the Lady Cherokees trailing 49-30, Jada Mack, Stinnett, Addie Smith and Peytyn Oliver combined for a 7-0 run that got them back to within contention, down just 49-37 entering the last period.
But a streak of seven straight missed shots, three of them layups, two turnovers and a missed front end of a 1-and-1 is how McMinn started the fourth quarter, allowing Cleveland to scored seven straight points and seal the Lady Tribe’s fate.
“We’re down 12 going into the fourth quarter, and I just told the girls the difference in the ball game was that last minute of the third quarter and the first couple minutes of the fourth quarter when we had four or five possessions where we don’t convert,” McPhail said.
Stinnett led McMinn with 10 points, with Pickel adding nine and Mack and Peytyn Oliver eight each. Blair finished with 23 points for Cleveland, with Jadyn Chestnutt adding 18.
