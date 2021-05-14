There will be a change of venue this year for the 26th Annual Athens Soap Box Derby, but the thrill of the hill will be the same.
This year’s race will be held on Saturday, June 5, in conjunction with MooFest. Practice begins at 7:15 a.m., with opening ceremonies scheduled for 8 a.m. and the first heats immediately following. Live race coverage can be heard on WYXI radio AM 1390 and FM 94.5.
Admission to the Athens Soap Box Derby is free. Those at MooFest can watch the races.
Since its inception the Athens Soap Box Derby has been held on Keith Lane between Athens City Middle School and City Park School. But due to construction, the race has been moved downtown. The cars will now race down Washington Avenue.
Beginning at 4 a.m., Washington Avenue from Hill Street to Long Street will be closed to automobile traffic and turned into a Soap Box Derby track.
“We are excited to be back on the track,” Race Director Austin Fesmire said. “It will be different racing downtown. But I certainly think people at MooFest will enjoy watching the race.”
Fesmire said it appears that it will be several years before the Soap Box Derby can be run on Keith Lane due to the expected construction.
For those unfamiliar with the race, a soap box derby car will attain speeds of approximately 21 miles per hour despite being entirely gravity powered.
The track is approximately 950 feet of racing, with a long runout area. The races are electronically timed and are double elimination, lane swap, wheel swap, time differential races.
This means that each “race” consists of two runs down the hill with a common opponent. In the first phase of the heat, the cars race on their own wheels in a starting lane. When the cars cross the finish line, the timer records the difference of the two racers.
The racers are taken back to the top where they will switch wheels and lanes and make a second run. The lowest total time down the hill, in two runs under the same conditions, is declared the winner of the race.
There are three divisions of the derby. The Stock division is the beginning class, designed for racers 7-13 years old and is a lean forward car. The driver and car together, in the Stock Division, race at 200 pounds.
The Super Stock Division is for racers ages 9-18 years old and can accommodate a larger racer up to approximately six feet tall and 160 pounds. The driver and car together, in the Super Stock Division, race at 240 pounds.
The National Super Kids Classic Division is designed for special needs youth ages 7 to 18 and is a double seater car, driven by former Soap Box Derby drivers.
Drivers are still being sought for all divisions with some cars available for use first-come, first-serve.
Fesmire said the number of cars required in an event and still qualify for the Soap Box Derby World Championships in Akron, Ohio has been dropped to eight. He is hoping to have 10 cars in the Stock and Super Stock.
Fesmire said there a lot of reasons for getting involved in Soap Box Derby.
“It’s a STEM program,” Fesmire said. “But just as importantly, it’s such a family event. Racer can’t do it without racer and parents can’t do it without racer, brings families together. Its the Super Bowl of gravity racing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.