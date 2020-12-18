Tennessee Wesleyan softball has been picked No. 3 in the Appalachian Athletic Conference preseason poll.
The Lady Bulldogs accumulated 150 votes, including five first place votes.
Truett McConnell garnered 173 votes, including six first-place votes, and Reinhardt had five first-place votes and 165 overall for third place. Then TWU third.
The rest of the preseason picks, in order, were Bryan (134), Union (130), Brenau (124), Point (110), Milligan (104), Kentucky Christian (77), Montreat (76), Columbia International (72), St. Andrews (54), Bluefield (40), Columbia (38) and Allen (13).
TWU Coach Toby Brooks said the league has changed over the years, making the poll not as clairvoyant as to who will win the conference.
“The AAC has gotten stronger,” Brooks said. “It used to be the top third of the conference was a little bit better than the rest. But now every game is a battle.”
Brooks said getting some recognition is nice, but the polls don’t really mean much, especially since most of the 2019 season was cut short because of COVID.
“Most of the polls were off last year, to be honest, and it got cut short. But we did start 9-1 so that helped. It’s nice for the girls, but I don’t really look at the polls very much,” Brooks explained.
Brooks would rather look ahead to getting back on the field. He feels good about his team next year and that includes local players Jocelyn Cantrell, Callie King, Katelyn Cantrell, Emily Baxter and Abbi Carter.
“Callie came in as a great athlete, but had to work on some things. She’s worked hard, I’m pleased with her. The same with Jocelyn, Emily and Katelyn,” Brooks noted. “Abbi is someone we aren’t afraid of putting out there anywhere in any situation. She is the consummate utility player.”
Carter was an outfielder last year and at this time is expected to stay in the outfield this year.
Brooks is beginning his 15th season as the head coach of the Lady Bulldogs.
Leah Thompson, the former head coach of the Rhea County softball team, is returning as Brooks’ assistant.
