ENGLEWOOD — McMinn Central’s girls’ soccer team tried something new and it seemed to have worked as the Chargerettes whipped Sequoyah 7-1 at Bicentennial Park on Saturday.
Central was heavily favored to win, presenting an opportunity to tinker with the team’s formation. Central has been using a 4-2-3-1, but shifted to a 4-3-1-2 in order to get in extra attacker.
“We noticed against East Hamilton that Emma Grace (Tuggle), as the only striker, had to hold things up a bit sometimes,” Central Coach Travis Tuggle said. “So we brought Carlee Rule up to be a center forward and Savannah Miller to be our midfielder. She is the trigger puller and she can make things happen.”
Tuggle was pleased with the results.
“Carlee scored four goals. It was Carlee 4, Sequoyah 0 at the half,” Tuggle said. “Not that she was the only player playing well, but I think moving her up closer to the goal helped.”
The Chargerettes (5-2, 1-1) will host Ooltewah on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Since rain is expected early in the week the game will likely be played at Bicentennial Park.
Central dominated possession for most of the game and peppered Sequoyah’s goalie with shot after shot, and she made a few nice saves. But Rule kicked in four goals in the first half in the fourth, 13th, 22nd and 39th minutes. Freshman Maddox Mayfield got the assist on one of those goals.
Miller then got into the scoring column in the second half with a goal in the 42nd minute. Emma Grace Tuggle closed out the scoring with goals in the 57th minute and the 70th minute.
Showing how dominant the Chargerettes were, Central outshot Sequoyah 27-4. Central keeper Stonie Fox made 14 saves.
Sequoyah’s goal came in the final minute of play.
“I was trying to let everybody play so I had people playing out of position,” Tuggle said, noting that he has a defender heavy bench with few natural attackers. “But it was a great shot, right in the upper corner. I’m not sure there is a keeper in the state of Tennessee that could have stopped that shot. We just didn’t close in on her fast enough.”
The Chargerettes now get ready for the final stretch of the regular season. Then comes the district tournament. If everything works out as expected, Central will play East Hamilton again in the district tournament on Oct. 15. The two teams could also play again for the region championship.
Tuggle plans to employ that same new formation in the upcoming games, which includes three Class AAA teams in Ooltewah, Cleveland and Walker Valley along with district opponent Chattanooga Central, which McMinn Central will be favored to beat.
“I would like to win out,” Tuggle said. “But if we don’t, if we execute the way we are supposed to it just means we got beat. This will help us work on what we need to work on. I’m not looking ahead, I’m planning ahead for when we play East Hamilton again. I just think we needed to add a player to our attack against them.”
