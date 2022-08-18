Meigs volleyball wins district opener on road From staff reports Aug 18, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHATTANOOGA – The Meigs County volleyball team won its District 4-A opener in straight sets Thursday at district newcomer Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts.The Lady Tigers (2-0, 1-0 District 4-A) are back in action 6 p.m. at home against Lookout Valley to continue district play. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Opener District Volleyball Sport Meigs County Volleyball Team Chattanooga School Set Tigers Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Chargers, Tigers win, JV Cherokees tie in Polk County jamboree Police reports for Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 Cherokees could face test in trenches from Chargers' size, experience Police reports for Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 Chargers to put physicality to test against rival Tribe Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
