Etowah golfer Ryan Triplett (center front) stands in front of his playing partner M.E. Davis of Soddy-Daisy during the awards ceremony for the 2022 Speical Olympics USA Games. Triplett earned a silver medal.
ORLANDO — Ryan Triplett didn’t get the medal in the color he wanted, but it was still a memorable trip.
Triplett, 35, captured the silver medal at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games golf tournament. While he didn’t win gold, he did a lot of things he didn’t think he’d ever do.
“Overall, it was amazing,” Triplett said. “I got to meet Tim Tebow, my hero from one of my favorite teams. I got to be on ESPN. I got to go to Disney World. I got here after all the hard work I’ve put in, to be on the big stage. This is a trip I will never forget. It was amazingly awesome.”
Triplett was interviewed by ESPN earlier in the week and it is set to air on ABC (both owned by the same company) on Sunday from 1-3 p.m.
Triplett and his sister, Jessica, sang the Special Olympics song on air and then were interviewed by ESPN.
“I talked about how I did, how the trip was, losing my dad (to COVID),” Triplett said. “I got to give a shout out to McMinn County. Without my supporters in McMinn County I could never have done it.”
It’s the first time Triplett has been to Disney World and it was paid for by the Special Olympics.
“I went up to get some lemonade and was getting ready to pay and they said it was on them,” Triplett said. “Special Olympics paid for everything at Disney World. I thought ‘this is cool.’”
Triplett went on the safari ride and the Avatar ride. He plans to go ride Space Mountain (a roller coaster) on Saturday.
The closing ceremony will also be on Saturday, which puts an official end to the “amazingly awesome” trip.
Triplett, who has participated in 13 Special Olympics, said he’s not done. He has won gold at other national tournaments, but this is the first Special Olympics under the USA games, which includes athletes from other countries, so he wants to bring home a gold medal from this iteration of the Special Olympics.
“As long as you keep working at it, you will get there,” Triplett said. “You can’t win them all, but if you keep going you will get to the top.”
