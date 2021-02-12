ALCOA — A makeshift Lady Cherokees lineup could only do so much Thursday at Alcoa High School.
Only eight girls were available for McMinn County, and that short-handedness made itself manifest in a 55-28 loss to the Lady Tornadoes.
Of those eight, only six of them have been on the varsity roster all season. Two of them, Reagan Goforth and Kaylie Rogers, were promoted from junior varsity Thursday just to have enough subs available.
Five varsity players were out for various reasons — and two of those absences happened to be All-District 5-AAA starters Peytyn Oliver and Brooklyn Stinnett. Promising freshman Aubrey Gonzalez, as well as Konstantina Papaioannou and Jazmine Moses, were also out.
And those absences contributed to 23 turnovers and an 11-40 field goal shooting performance for the game from McMinn (9-13).
“Any time you take close to 30 points out of your lineup, you’re going to struggle,” said Lady Cherokees coach Tim McPhail. “And with Peytyn and Brooklyn out, that’s combined from them on any given night, you can look at somewhere in between 25 and 30 points. I knew it would be like this tonight. But I felt like we battled and competed, and we didn’t feel sorry for ourselves, which would’ve been easy to do.”
Neither team scored until 3:15 left in the first quarter, when McKenzie Wilburn put in the first two points for Alcoa (15-7). Wilburn scored all of the Lady Tornadoes’ eight points in the opening period, which ended with McMinn down 8-4.
Jada Mack made all three of the Lady Cherokees’ field goals in the first half, and Addie Smith scored McMinn’s other point with a free throw in the second quarter. But with the Lady Tribe 1-7 from the floor in the second quarter on top of seven giveaways that period, Alcoa swelled its lead to 28-7 by halftime.
The Lady Tornadoes’ advantage ballooned to 40-9 midway through the third quarter, with the depleted McMinn roster continuing to struggle with ball security and shooting.
Katie Elliott’s putback with 2:49 left in the third did start a 9-4 McMinn run to close the quarter. The Lady Cherokees were down 44-18 heading into the fourth period, where they did manage to get as close as 21 points.
McPhail said he does expect the team to be at full strength Monday when they host McMinn Central.
“I told the girls before this game, we’ve just for to make it through this game,” McPhail said. “It is what it is. We’re short-handed, but just go out there and play.”
Ama Grimmett, a freshman, was in the starting lineup Thursday, and Elliott, also a freshman, got substantial playing time. Elliott finished with five points and Grimmett three.
“Both of them got a lot of good minutes tonight, and you never know going into the district tournament when you might need them,” McPhail said. “So against a good Alcoa team, I thought those two played really well.”
Allie Hansford also started Thursday and ran the point for much of the night.
“So it was good to get her out there and in the flow of things, because you never know moving down the road,” McPhail said. “Somebody turns an ankle, somebody gets quarantined. So you’ve got to have these kids, and tonight was a good time to get them some good minutes.”
Addie Smith finished as McMinn’s lone double-digit scorer with 12 points. For Alcoa, Wilburn finished with 22 points and Baylee Stewart 13.
The Cherokees were behind 38-23 at halftime, missing several layups and close shots and committing 10 of its 16 turnovers in the first half.
Hayden Frank scored 17 of his team-high 21 points in the second half, including a three-point play and two straight putbacks of his own misses to almost single-handedly keep the Cherokees in sight of the Tornadoes. But despite Frank’s efforts, Alcoa (13-9) still led as many as 20 points in the third quarter and took a 60-42 lead into the fourth.
Frank scored the Tribe’s first eight points of the final period – including two more putbacks – helping close the gap to 65-50. But McMinn got no closer, with Cates and Carter combining for 14 of the Tornadoes’ points in the fourth quarter.
With 10 rebounds, Frank also had a double-double. Ty Runyan was the only other Cherokee who scored in double figures with 13 points.
Cates scored a game-high 25 points to lead Alcoa, and Carter added 21. The Tornadoes made seven threes for the game.
Both McMinn basketball teams finish the regular season at home Monday against county rival McMinn Central, with the girls’ game tipping off at 6 p.m. and the boys’ game at roughly 7:30. The girls will have their Senior Night on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.