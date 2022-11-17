HARRIMAN – Meigs County’s boys will have things to work on defensively, but they can do so coming off their first win of the season.
The Tigers rained 14 3-pointers and defeated Harriman in a shootout 98-77 on Thursday at Harriman High School.
Christopher Plaster drained six of Meigs’ downtown shots on the way to 18 points. Easton Meadows led five double-digit scorers for the Tigers (1-1) with 22 points, and Levi Caldwell scored 17, Ethan Meadows 14 and Nate Powell 10.
However, the Blue Devils made 14 of their own threes for the game.
“Harriman is playing that speed-up ball, pressing and jumping, and we made some shots,” said Tigers head coach Sammy Perkinson. “And we like to run, too. That’s what they’ve got to do, and they do a really good job of it. Offensively we were pretty decent tonight, but defensively we weren’t. You give up 77 points, which is too much. Of course, Harriman, I’ll give them credit, they made (14) threes.”
Meigs led 27-22 after one quarter and swelled its lead to 46-31 at halftime, staying ahead to victory even with Harriman’s own offense clicking.
“There’s two thing we’ve got to get better at, which are fundamental things,” Perkinson said. “Defensively, we’ve got to get better, and blocking them out, we’ve got to get better, of course that goes with defense, finishing the play, blocking out. And we’ve got to take care of the basketball. Too many turnovers.”
LADY TIGERS 59, LADY DEVILS 39: The Meigs girls bounced back from a rough season-opening defeat at White County in dominant fashion Thursday at Harriman.
After leading 11-9 after one quarter, the Lady Tigers (1-1) seized control of the game with an 18-8 second quarter and led 29-17 at halftime.
“Today we played a little bit more under control than we did Tuesday,” said Meigs girls’ head coach Derika Jenkins. “We were hitting shots, and that makes a difference. And this time around we got after it from the tip. I know when we played Tuesday, I didn’t start pressing or doing any of that stuff until the second half, and tonight we right out the gate just got after it.”
Talley Lawson led all scorers with 24 points, and Lainey Fitzgerald added 14 for the Lady Tigers.
Both Meigs teams are back in action Tuesday in their first home game of the season, hosting Polk County.
The girls’ game tips off at 6 p.m. and the boys after at roughly 7:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.