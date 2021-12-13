Several McMinn County wrestlers picked up major victories in the I-40 Clash on Saturday at Stone Memorial High School in Crossville. Kyle Cooley went undefeated, and Jack Boggess, Tres Schuft, Chris Rouse and Jeremiah Hale also picked up match wins.
