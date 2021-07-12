Starr Regional Medical Center is providing free athletic physicals for all high school and middle school athletes in McMinn and Meigs counties.
The physicals will be offered on Thursday, July 15, at McMinn County High School. Athletes are asked to use the gym entrance and to arrive at the time scheduled for their respective schools.
Athletes from McMinn County High School and Athens area middle schools are set to start their physicals at 5 p.m. McMinn Central High School and area middle schools are set for 6 p.m.
Meigs County High School and area middle schools are set for 7:15 p.m.
