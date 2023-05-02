McMinn Central and Meigs County both had a lot to brag about with the announcement of the District 3-2A awards for baseball Tuesday.
Payton Armour received the District 3-2A Player of the Year honors, the third from Meigs to do so since 2018. Aaron Johnson had won that award in 2018 and Will Meadows in 2021.
Armour has been the heart and soul of the Tigers this season both on the mound and at the plate. The senior Lincoln Memorial signee has a 0.508 ERA, with 70 strikeouts against 13 walks and 32 hits on the season at pitcher. In the batter’s box, Armour has a 0.619 batting average and 0.730 on-base percentage, with 39 hits on 63 at-bats and 22 RBIs. Armour’s hits include five home runs, four triples and six doubles.
Meanwhile, Zak Derrick has been a driving force behind Central’s resurgence and regular-season championship this spring on the mound. The sophomore was named Co-Pitcher of the Year, along with Nolan Bethel of Loudon.
Derrick has compiled a 6-1 record this season at pitcher, with a 3.245 ERA and 32 strikeouts against 13 walks and 35 hits.
And with Central’s return to the top of the district standings for the first time since 2010, head coach Chris Shepherd earned the Coach of the Year honor for this season.
The Chargers, with a 17-5 overall record, 7-3 in district, and the regular-season district title, led in All-District Team selections with five: seniors Alex Ring, AJ Hall, McCain Baker and Spencer Skidmore and freshman Hunter Rayburn.
The Tigers, who finished fourth in the district with a 14-10 overall record and 4-6 in district play, placed three on the All-District Team: Nate Levy, Jacob Sims and Luke Pendergrass.
