John Houk and Cade Puryear squared off with some of the state’s top golfers last week and nearly topped them all.
The two Tennessee Wesleyan golfers made a run all the way to the semifinals of the 2021 Tennessee Four-Ball Championship tournament, which took place Tuesday through Friday of last week at Black Creek Club in Chattanooga.
Along the way, Houk and Puryear took down the event’s defending champions, Tim Jackson and Craig Smith, by two strokes in the round of 16 on Wednesday.
The team continued Thursday in the quarterfinals with another two-stroke win over Matthew Copeland and Braedon Wear.
“We just had really good team chemistry, where if one of us had a bad hole, the other one would step up,” said Houk, who was a four-time state tournament qualifier at McMinn Central. “And we shined in the big moments of the match. We may not have played our best, but when it mattered, we came through.”
The win over Copeland and Wear advanced Houk and Puryear to the semifinals, which were played later Thursday.
“We were really good about making sure we had one person in play with a good look for birdie every hole, and we just really played well as teammates, keeping each other confident,” said Puryear, a Niota native who starred at Walker Valley. “And we both played good golf and had a lot of fun and just tried to stay relaxed.”
Matched up against Ryan Greer and Jack Smith, former golfers at Tennessee Tech and the University of Tennessee, respectively, Houk and Puryear rallied from a two-hole deficit in the final two holes of the semifinal to even the score. Houk sank a birdie putt on No. 18 to force the playoff.
However, Greer and Smith ended up winning the semifinal with a birdie on the second playoff hole, then won the tournament championship on Friday.
“We had a lot of positives from this week,” Houk said. “And even the match that we lost, we were two down with two to play and came back and won the last two holes to go into the playoff. So we just learned to never give up and never back down, and I think that will help going into next year because we’ve been there before, and it will give us some steam and some fire going into next year.”
Taking the eventual title team to the playoff holes is something Houk and Puryear can build on for next year’s Four-Ball Championship – especially since Puryear mentioned their semifinal performance was not their best.
“We didn’t play as good as we had the days before that, but Jack and Ryan played great golf and always made a birdie or par when they had to,” Puryear said. “And we made good shots, but we couldn’t get a putt to go in that last match. And we knew with the two playoff holes being driver and wedge we had to make a birdie, and we just came up a little short at the end.”
When they play this event next year, Houk and Puryear will be aiming for the championship after knowing how close they got.
“It’ll give us a lot of fire going into next year, especially knowing that the team that beat us won the championship,” Houk said. “And knowing that we could’ve played better than we did, and come out with it for sure.”
