CLEVELAND — Former Daily Post-Athenian Sports Editor George Starr has been named to the The Tennessee Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.
Starr was nominated last year, but did not get the nod. This time Starr is one of three sports writers to be selected.
“When I got the call telling me I had been picked I was stunned,” Starr said. “I am greatly humbled. When I saw the list of people who were nominated I thought there was no way I would be picked because there are a lot of great writers on that list. So when I got the call, I was just stunned.”
A native of Athens, Starr began his sports writing career for The Daily Post-Athenian, where he worked for four years as the sports editor.
Starr then worked as the sports editor at the Cleveland Daily Banner before becoming a sports writer at the Chattanooga Times-Free Press for four years.
He then returned to the Daily Banner and stayed for 13 years, first as the sports editor and then the managing and executive editor.
“I miss it up there in Athens,” Starr said. “I appreciate the people up there for giving me the opportunity to start my career there.”
Starr left the Daily Banner in 1997 to become the sports information director at Lee University. He has served as the radio voice of the Lee University basketball and baseball programs for 36 years.
In his time at Lee he has covered eight NCCAA national championships, four consecutive NAIA Women’s Soccer national championships and traveled to Lewiston, Idaho, for eight NAIA World Series.
Lee said there are two parts of the job that he enjoys the most.
“I enjoy writing about the student-athletes,” Starr said. “And I really, really love doing the radio broadcasts and following the student-athletes around the country.”
Starr is also a member of the Bradley County Sports Hall of Fame, Lee Athletics Hall of Fame and Greater Chattanooga Sports Hall of Fame.
“To be recognized across the state, this is probably the highlight of my career,” Starr said. “It’s an awesome feeling.”
Joining Starr in the Tennessee Sportswriter’s Hall of Fame this year are Maurice Patton of the Tennessean and Columbia Daily Herald and Larry Taft of the Tennessean.
The 2021 induction ceremony is scheduled for July 8 at Cumberland University, with Taft, Patton and Starr joining the Class of 2020 — Tommy Bryan, Teresa Walker and Mark Wiedmer.
