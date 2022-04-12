Tennessee Wesleyan finished strong for Neyland Pickel.
The No. 2 Bulldogs had sustained their first AAC loss of the season, 6-5, earlier Saturday at Athens Insurance Stadium, but they rebounded in the second game of the doubleheader with a 17-5 victory to salvage the series win over Point University. TWU had won Friday’s series opener 4-3.
After the series conclusion, Wesleyan held the memorial service for Pickel, who died in late March after a long battle with cancer, at the stadium.
“I think it’s a lot of emotions, and I think it’s extremely difficult to win in this league on the weekends,” said TWU head coach Billy Berry. “When you factor in something like this, it’s even more difficult. But I know that they wanted to play well today, and I felt like the second game we played was a heck of a lot better than the first, and all is good.”
Pickel, 11, had been a mainstay at TWU baseball games beginning with the Bulldogs’ 2019 national championship season. The team had adopted him as an honorary member ever since Berry first reached out to him and the Pickel family in the fall leading up to that season.
“He spent so much time here and so many good times here that it was only fitting today,” Berry said. “Extremely grateful and thankful for (parents) Jason and Sylvia (Pickel) for allowing us to do it here, for letting us be a part of that, and just again, I think it was fitting and I’m extremely thankful, and it’s something I know I’ll never forget.”
The Bulldogs (39-3, 20-1 AAC) plated five runs in the bottom of the second inning in Saturday’s nightcap. Point responded with two runs, but TWU then blew the margin open with six more in the third inning, punctuated by a Zach Hogueisson grand slam.
By the end of the third inning, Wesleyan, up 11-2, had more runs than it did in its first two games against Point combined. The Bulldogs put on three more runs each in the fifth and sixth innings.
“We just took so many pitches in the first game, and even yesterday,” Berry said. “And I thought we got just a little bit more aggressive offensively. We got back into the approach of working the middle of the field.”
Chris Koeiman got the win in his five-inning start in Saturday’s nightcap. Robert Gonzalez went seven innings and struck out six in his Friday start, with Liam Doolan picking up the win pitching the last two innings.
TWU won Friday’s game after Point had scored a tying run off triple in the top of the eighth inning, with the Bulldogs going back ahead by scoring on an error in the bottom of the eighth.
“Chris gave us a great start,” Berry said. “Robert gave us a great start yesterday.”
In Saturday’s first game, a Dan Sayre three-RBI double in the first inning and a Livan Reinoso solo home run helped TWU to a 5-0 lead after four innings. But Point then scored six unanswered runs, beginning with one in the fifth and a seven-inning four spot that featured a three-run home run. TWU helped out in the seventh with a walk and an error.
Kobe Foster finished his eight-inning start with eight strikeouts but also five walks and five unearned runs. Lincoln Bowman took the loss, as Point scored the ultimately winning run in the top of the ninth inning on a bases-loaded walk. TWU grounded out all three times in the bottom of the ninth.
“And it was just one of those things where Kobe just didn’t have his best stuff today, and you don’t expect him to go out and throw like that, but today he did,” Berry said. “And we just weren’t able to overcome it.”
The Bulldogs remain at home for their next game, a 3 p.m. Tuesday start against defending NAIA national champion Georgia Gwinnett. It will be the third time TWU has played Gwinnett this season, with the Bulldogs having won the previous two meetings.
